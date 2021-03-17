Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

SGT & TOY Announce Extension of ONCE UPON A TIME

ONCE UPON A TIME marked the first collaboration between TOY & SGT as well as the first foray into “interactive digital theatre” for both. 

Mar. 17, 2021  
SGT & TOY Announce Extension of ONCE UPON A TIME

Second Generation Theatre and Theatre of Youth collaborated to bring to life ONCE UPON A TIME: An Interactive Digital Musical for children. After an extended initial run, the companies have decided to add 4 performances in April and May.

ONCE UPON A TIME marked the first collaboration between TOY & SGT as well as the first foray into "interactive digital theatre" for both.

"Collaborating with SGT on this production has been wonderful and from such positive responses we jumped at the opportunity to extend ONCE UPON A TIME," says TOY Interim Executive Director Tracy Snyder. "Continuing to engage children and families in this fun and dynamic way has been a joyful experience for all of us."

Created for audience members ages 5-8 and their families, the initial run of ONCE UPON A TIME was viewed by over 200 young people all over the US and even in Canada. "Seeing friends and family tune in from places like Pennsylvania, Colorado, Texas... that was really exciting," says SGT Artistic Director Kelly Copps. "Typically these performances are only available to audiences in Western New York. Going digital has of course created many difficulties, but sharing our production on a larger scale has been a huge bonus."

"ONCE UPON A TIME explores the idea that all princesses (and princes) don't need to be saved by someone. They are self sufficient and can be their own heroes. A hero can be brave, courageous, noble, strong, smart, beautiful- but more importantly, there's a hero inside each of us. This story is a wonderful message for kids and parents alike," says veteran of TOY and SGT stages, Alex Watts. "You'll be singing these songs long after the show ends," adds cast member Bethany Burrows. "It's a magical and modern twist on some of your favorite princesses- and even a new prince!"

With ONCE UPON A TIME, both theatres offer a unique and interactive experience for young patrons that features messages of inclusion, diversity, combating gender stereotypes, and ultimately, finding joy in being yourself.

ONCE UPON A TIME stars Leah Berst (Narrator), Alexandria Watts (Cindy), Bethany Burrows (Belle), Brittany Bassett (Snow), and Daniel Torres (Prince Felix).

Full Schedule:

Saturday April 17th, @ 11am & 2pm

Saturday May 8th, @ 11am & 2pm

Where: Live in your living room- this event is hosted via ZOOM and can be accessed by families all over the world.

Tickets: $25/household, VIP package $40/household, Additional children $5/each

To Purchase: Visit www.theatreofyouth.org


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings
Brittany Nicholas
Brittany Nicholas

Related Articles
Zachary James Releases Film and Album of His Solo Show ON BROADWAY This Friday Photo

Zachary James Releases Film and Album of His Solo Show ON BROADWAY This Friday

Starlight@Home to Stream Virtual Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert Photo

Starlight@Home to Stream Virtual Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert

Nick Blaemire to Lead Virtual Concert With Burris, Kapner and More Photo

Nick Blaemire to Lead Virtual Concert With Burris, Kapner and More

The Tank Presents CYBER TANK-ARET Featuring Janelle Lawrence and Sam Kaseta Photo

The Tank Presents CYBER TANK-ARET Featuring Janelle Lawrence and Sam Kaseta


More Hot Stories For You

  • Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Presents MY SISTER EILEEN
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • South Dakota Symphony Announces 2021-22 Centennial Season
  • Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Presents its FROSTIVAL MUSICAL REVUE