SGT & TOY Announce Extension of ONCE UPON A TIME

Second Generation Theatre and Theatre of Youth collaborated to bring to life ONCE UPON A TIME: An Interactive Digital Musical for children. After an extended initial run, the companies have decided to add 4 performances in April and May.

ONCE UPON A TIME marked the first collaboration between TOY & SGT as well as the first foray into "interactive digital theatre" for both.

"Collaborating with SGT on this production has been wonderful and from such positive responses we jumped at the opportunity to extend ONCE UPON A TIME," says TOY Interim Executive Director Tracy Snyder. "Continuing to engage children and families in this fun and dynamic way has been a joyful experience for all of us."

Created for audience members ages 5-8 and their families, the initial run of ONCE UPON A TIME was viewed by over 200 young people all over the US and even in Canada. "Seeing friends and family tune in from places like Pennsylvania, Colorado, Texas... that was really exciting," says SGT Artistic Director Kelly Copps. "Typically these performances are only available to audiences in Western New York. Going digital has of course created many difficulties, but sharing our production on a larger scale has been a huge bonus."

"ONCE UPON A TIME explores the idea that all princesses (and princes) don't need to be saved by someone. They are self sufficient and can be their own heroes. A hero can be brave, courageous, noble, strong, smart, beautiful- but more importantly, there's a hero inside each of us. This story is a wonderful message for kids and parents alike," says veteran of TOY and SGT stages, Alex Watts. "You'll be singing these songs long after the show ends," adds cast member Bethany Burrows. "It's a magical and modern twist on some of your favorite princesses- and even a new prince!"

With ONCE UPON A TIME, both theatres offer a unique and interactive experience for young patrons that features messages of inclusion, diversity, combating gender stereotypes, and ultimately, finding joy in being yourself.

ONCE UPON A TIME stars Leah Berst (Narrator), Alexandria Watts (Cindy), Bethany Burrows (Belle), Brittany Bassett (Snow), and Daniel Torres (Prince Felix).

Full Schedule:

Saturday April 17th, @ 11am & 2pm

Saturday May 8th, @ 11am & 2pm

Where: Live in your living room- this event is hosted via ZOOM and can be accessed by families all over the world.

Tickets: $25/household, VIP package $40/household, Additional children $5/each

To Purchase: Visit www.theatreofyouth.org