Regional Premiere of TWELFTH NIGHT Musical Adaptation to be Presented at MusicalFare This Summer

The performance schedule is July 5th – August 6th.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

TWELFTH NIGHT, a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night will be presented July 5th – August 6th at MusicalFare Theatre. 

MusicalFare Theatre is on the web at Click Here 

Conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub 

Music and Lyrics by Shaina Taub
Directed by Susan Drozd 

Choreographed by Carlos R.A. Jones

Music Direction by Theresa Quinn

A contemporary take on the classic Shakespearean tale with an electrifying jazz-funk score.  

TWELFTH NIGHT is a rousing contemporary musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy about mistaken identity and self-discovery. It tells the story of Viola, a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is sent to court a countess and falls hard for a Duke. As she navigates this strange and wonderful new land, she finds her true self and true love in the process. 

The production stars a cast of 16 of WNY’s finest musical theater performers: Louis Colaiacovo, Lissette DeJesus, Thomas Evans, Alex Anthony Garcia, Christian Hines, Cordell Hopkins, Christopher Houston, Stevie Jackson, Nicholas Lama, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Gabriella Jean McKinley, Ricky Needham, Maria Pedro, Dave Spychalski, Ember Tate and Daniel Torres


Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd. 

The performance schedule is July 5th – August 6th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, July 5th.   

PLEASE NOTE: Because of the July 4th holiday, BOTH the Daemen Preview AND the Half-Price Preview will be held on Sunday, July 2nd at 7pm. 

(Daemen faculty/staff/students are free with ID; others pay half-price, as usual.) 

Ticket prices: $50 General.   

Student & Group rates available. 

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at Click Here 

All seating is assigned.  Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted. 




