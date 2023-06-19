Regional Premiere of TWELFTH NIGHT Musical Adaptation to be Presented at MusicalFare This Summer

TWELFTH NIGHT, a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night will be presented July 5th – August 6th at MusicalFare Theatre.

Conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub

Music and Lyrics by Shaina Taub

Directed by Susan Drozd

Choreographed by Carlos R.A. Jones

Music Direction by Theresa Quinn

A contemporary take on the classic Shakespearean tale with an electrifying jazz-funk score.

TWELFTH NIGHT is a rousing contemporary musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy about mistaken identity and self-discovery. It tells the story of Viola, a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is sent to court a countess and falls hard for a Duke. As she navigates this strange and wonderful new land, she finds her true self and true love in the process.

The production stars a cast of 16 of WNY’s finest musical theater performers: Louis Colaiacovo, Lissette DeJesus, Thomas Evans, Alex Anthony Garcia, Christian Hines, Cordell Hopkins, Christopher Houston, Stevie Jackson, Nicholas Lama, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Gabriella Jean McKinley, Ricky Needham, Maria Pedro, Dave Spychalski, Ember Tate and Daniel Torres.



Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is July 5th – August 6th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, July 5th.

PLEASE NOTE: Because of the July 4th holiday, BOTH the Daemen Preview AND the Half-Price Preview will be held on Sunday, July 2nd at 7pm.

(Daemen faculty/staff/students are free with ID; others pay half-price, as usual.)

Ticket prices: $50 General.

Student & Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at Click Here

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.