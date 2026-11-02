PROOF Brings Buffalo Cast to Shea's Smith Theatre, with Post-Show Panel

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Second Generation Theatre (2nd Gen) will present PROOF at Shea's Smith Theatre in Buffalo, New York, from November 19 through December 6, 2026. Directed by Kristin Bentley, the production features an all-star Buffalo cast and a special post-show discussion exploring the themes of the play.

Proof follows Catherine, a young woman who has spent years caring for her brilliant but mentally unstable father, Robert. Following his death, Catherine must navigate her relationship with her estranged sister, Claire, and Hal, a former student of her father's who hopes to uncover valuable mathematical discoveries among the 103 notebooks Robert left behind. As questions arise about her father's work, Catherine must also confront the possibility that she has inherited both his genius and his mental illness.

For Second Generation Theatre, a female-founded and female-led company, the production offers an opportunity to explore the experiences of women whose abilities and contributions are often overlooked.

"It's a play about math that really isn't about math- it centers around a brilliant woman that no one is taking seriously," said Executive Director and director Kristin Bentley. "It's a strikingly relevant conversation. The play also deals with mental illness and being in the position of caregiver in a nuanced, but relatable way."

On November 20, Second Generation Theatre will partner with The Junior League of Buffalo to present a post-show conversation titled Every Woman. All Things. The discussion is inspired by the Junior League's initiative of the same name, which addresses societal pressures placed on women to manage multiple responsibilities and expectations.

The panel will feature Junior League of Buffalo President Rita Stevens, Bentley, and Jodelle Magner, PhD, of Buffalo State University. Audience members attending the November 20 performance are invited to remain afterward for the conversation.

The production marks the Second Generation Theatre debuts of Lauren Farrow and Steven Maiseks, as well as Anna Krempholtz, who was previously scheduled to appear in the company's production of Three Tall Women before it was canceled one week prior to opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Matt Witten returns to the company following an extended absence to portray Robert.

Cast and Creative Team

Proof is directed by Kristin Bentley, with Leah Berst serving as associate director.

The cast includes:

Lauren Farrow as Catherine

Matt Witten as Robert

Anna Krempholtz as Claire

Steven Maiseks as Hal

Performance Schedule

Proof will play Shea's Smith Theatre at 658 Main Street in Buffalo, New York, with the following performances:

Thursday, November 19 — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 20 — 7:30 p.m. (post-show panel discussion)

Saturday, November 21 — 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 22 — 2 p.m.

Friday, November 27 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 28 — 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 29 — 2 p.m.

Wednesday, December 2 — 10 a.m. (On School Time performance)

Thursday, December 3 — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 4 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 — 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 6 — 2 p.m.

There will be no Thanksgiving Day performance.

Tickets and Production Support

General admission tickets are $40, VIP tickets are $55, and student tickets are $15. Group discounts are also available.

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