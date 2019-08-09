MEAN GIRLS On Sale Now

Tickets to MEAN GIRLS - the record-breaking musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hilarious hit film - will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Priority tickets will be available from 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12 through midnight Thursday, Aug. 15. To secure priority offer tickets, use the code: Wednesday.



MEAN GIRLS will launch its national tour from Shea's Buffalo Theatre from Sept. 21 to 27, 2019. Tickets will be available to the public at the Shea's Box Office at 646 Main St. and online at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets, call 1-800-745-3000. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153.



Ticket buyers are reminded that Ticketmaster.com and the Shea's Box Office are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Shea's PAC is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.



The hit musical features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.



Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





