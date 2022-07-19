Frankin Stage Company to Present Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana at Chapel Hall This Month

Franklin Stage Company will present a dance concert featuring Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, one of America's premier flamenco companies, on July 29-31 at Chapel Hall in Franklin, NY.

"We're so lucky to have the opportunity to introduce our audience to this amazing group," said Franklin Stage Company Co-Artistic Director Leslie Noble.

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana is one of the nation's most prominent flamenco and Spanish dance companies, dedicated to honoring the traditions of flamenco while expanding the art form in new directions. Founded in 1983, the company serves people nationwide through far-reaching programs that entertain, educate and empower. Their mission is "to promote flamenco as a living art form and a vital part of Hispanic heritage, to produce and perform high quality dance works, provide arts education programs that catalyze young people, and nurture the next generation of Spanish dance artists and educators."

Flamenco is an art form with diverse influences from Arab, Jewish, Roma, Spanish, African and Latin American cultures. "There's so much to love about this dance genre," said Co-Artistic Director Patricia Buckley. "Bringing people and cultures together is one of flamenco's many gifts to the world."

The company's founder, Carlota Santana, is an internationally renowned flamenco and Spanish dance artist and educator. For almost 30 years, her company has employed emerging dance/music artists, and premiered more than two dozen original works, offering commissions to outstanding US choreographers as well as renowned artists from Spain.

FSC will comply with all current CDC and NY State Covid regulations, so show attendees should expect to mask, but proof of vaccination will not be required.

Showtimes for Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana are Friday, July 29th and Saturday July 30th at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 31th at 5:00 pm at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Admission is free-suggested donation is $25 per person. For reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700. Programming at the Franklin Stage Company is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.