Evans Bank To Support Arts Engagement And Education At Shea's Performing Arts Center

Shea's Performing Arts Center is proud to welcome Evans Bank as its newest corporate partner. Evans Bank is serving as the presenting sponsor of Shea's Arts Engagement and Education Broadway Master Class programs, in addition to supporting Shea's Black-Tie Gala, the production of Once on This Island at Shea's 710 Theatre, and Shea's Holiday Community Photos in 2022.

With the support of Evans Bank, Shea's Arts Engagement and Education will continue to grow their master class program for students in the community. In collaboration with the touring Broadway productions that come to Buffalo, Shea's offers master classes and workshops in the areas of musical theatre, dance, design, and other key components of performance and theatre development. The master classes typically bring one or more actors from the touring company to teach a class to local students at Shea's Performing Arts Center, a local community center, school, or virtually.

"With support from Evans Bank, our team can expand our education opportunities to our community. These classes provide students a first-hand experience with theatre professionals that are touring the country and experts in their craft," stated Thembi Duncan, Director of Arts Engagement and Education.

Evans Bank is also supporting Shea's in other important areas of the organization with the Black-Tie Gala held in May, Holiday Community Photos in late Fall of 2022, and Once on This Island at Shea's 710 Theatre.

"We are excited to partner with Evans Bank and are grateful to their commitment to the Western New York Community for the last 100 years. And we are so grateful to Evans Bank for recognizing and understanding the importance of theatre education for the youth across our region," stated Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center.

"Evans Bank is thrilled to partner with Shea's Performing Arts to launch impactful and experience-based initiatives. This is the beginning of a mutually-beneficial arrangement between our local and beloved businesses," said Chris Passarell, Vice President of Marketing at Evans Bank.

To learn more about Shea's Master Class Program supported by Evans Bank visit https://www.sheas.org/arts-engagement-and-education/.