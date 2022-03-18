Blackfriars Continues Their 21-22 Season With A Regional Premiere Of SURELY GOODNESS AND MERCY

Blackfriars Theatre continues its 72nd Season in downtown Rochester with the Regional Premiere of rising playwright Chisa Hutchinson's new piece, Surely Goodness and Mercy. Receiving a rolling world premiere from the National New Play Network only 4 years ago, Surely Goodness and Mercy, made its Off-Broadway premiere in 2019. It tells the story of Tino, a shy boy with a photographic memory who finds solace in his newly found Bible and Miss Bernadette, the cantankerous old lunch lady. In spite of Tino's obstacles at home and Miss Bernadette's worsening ailments, and with the help of an unlikely new friend, they help each other on their journeys of growing up and growing old.

Blackfriars Theatre is also partnering with School of the Arts on this production. The cast of Surely Goodness and Mercy is made up of four actors - two of whom are 12-year-old characters and will be played by SOTA students. "School of the Arts is excited for this partnership with Blackfriars. It enhances the theatre education here at SOTA by providing a hands-on opportunity for our young artists to audition and perform alongside local professionals," says SOTA Arts Center Director, Andrea Gregoire. "Partnerships like this one help our students reach their full artistic potential."

"This is a very charming and sweet story," shares Artistic & Managing Director, Danny Hoskins. "Especially now, at a time when our society is so divided, this play shines a light on the beauty of selflessness and redemption. It offers an opportunity to reflect on how powerful a simple, kind gesture can be and how, if we take a moment to listen to one another, we just might be able to change each other's lives for the better."

The Surely Goodness and Mercy cast includes SOTA students Annan Bates (Tino) and Genesis Arrindell (Deja) as well as local artists Kat Rina Davis (Bernadette) and Adryanna Elmendorf (Alneesa). The production is directed by Jonathan Ntheketha.

Tickets are available in person at Blackfriars Theatre, online at www.blackfriars.org, or by calling (585) 454-1260. Senior, military and student discounts are available online or through the Box Office. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door beginning one hour prior to performance. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. To 4:00 p.m. MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover are accepted at no additional charge.

Blackfriars Theatre, a professional, not-for-profit theatre, has entertained audiences for over 70 years in downtown Rochester, NY. Our mission is to enrich, entertain and inspire our community through exceptional theatrical arts while engaging local talent. Parking is available on site. Accessible seating is available. For more information regarding Blackfriars Theatre, please visit www.blackfriars.org.