ALICE IN WONDERLAND World Premiere to Come to Shea's Buffalo Theatre

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Following acclaimed, sold-out runs across North America, International Ballet Stars returns with Alice in Wonderland, a world premiere production designed in collaboration with pop art icon, Romero Britto, will be coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre for one performance on Thursday, February 11, 2027 at 7:00PM.

Tickets, including VIP packages, go on sale Friday, September 4 at 10:00AM. For more information or to purchase tickets visit Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Buffalo or Shea's website at: www.sheas.org/performances/alice-in-wonderland-by-international-ballet-stars.

A spectacular World Premiere production, reimagines Lewis Carroll's beloved story through a bold, wildly imaginative artistic vision - featuring breathtaking sets and costumes designed in collaboration with world-renowned artist Romero Britto. This one-of-a-kind production pushes the boundaries of classical ballet, blending the elegance of a world-class cast with the visual spectacle of Broadway-style theatrical design, and the vibrant energy of pop art. The result is a new form of live entertainment that amazes, surprises, and transports audiences into a world unlike anything they've seen on stage.

Step into a magical world where imagination comes alive. Audiences follow Alice down the rabbit hole into a surreal wonderland bursting with color, fantasy, and theatrical charm - from a charming Mad Hatter to a delightfully parodic Queen of Hearts. Each scene explodes with immersive visuals, extraordinary characters, and the grace and power of an international cast of ballet stars representing leading ballet traditions from around the world, including Spain, Brazil, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Georgia, Iceland, Japan, Moldova, Romania, Belarus, Armenia, Mongolia, and Albania.

Tour Details

Presented by Global Stage Entertainment, LLC, the tour unites an international cast of acclaimed ballet artists representing leading ballet traditions from around the world. The production combines grand-scale classical staging, elaborate costumes, and Broadway-caliber visual presentation to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences of all generations.

From February 11 through May 16, 2027, International Ballet Stars will embark on an ambitious 86-performance North American Tour across the United States and Canada, bringing world-class classical ballet to major performing arts venues throughout the continent. The 2027 season features two spectacular full-length productions: Tchaikovsky's legendary Swan Lake - one of the most beloved ballets of all time - and Alice in Wonderland, a groundbreaking World Premiere production inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic tale and featuring original visual artwork by internationally acclaimed pop artist Romero Britto. Presented by Global Stage Entertainment, LLC, the tour unites an international cast of acclaimed ballet artists representing leading ballet traditions from around the world. The production combines grand-scale classical staging, elaborate costumes, and Broadway-caliber visual presentation to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences of all generations.

International Ballet Stars has performed at some of the most prestigious theaters across the United States & Canada, presenting numerous sold-out performances. The company has toured extensively throughout Europe, North America, and South America, bringing world-class ballet to diverse audiences around the globe. Collectively, the artists of International Ballet Stars have performed on renowned stages worldwide, sharing the excellence and beauty of classical ballet with communities internationally.

Full tour dates and ticket information are available at: www.internationalballetstars.com

Romero Britto

Romero Britto, founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide.

Brazilian-born and Miami-made, Romero has made it to the top and is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe. Britto's appreciation of the masters Pablo Picasso, Henry Matisse, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Roy Lichtenstein influenced him to create a completely new artistic style by using vibrant, bold, and colorful patterns to reflect his optimistic view of the world around him.

His work has been exhibited in the most prestigious galleries and museums in over 120 countries, including the Carrousel Du Louvre and he was the first living visual artist to present his work at the Soumaya Museum. Romero Britto has also created innumerous public and private art installations, not to mention the largest in the history of London's Hyde Park. He did the opening of the Super Bowl XLI in collaboration with the Cirque du Soleil, was the official artist for the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa, ambassador to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, honorary torch bearer and ambassador for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Britto, considered the most licensed artist in history, is a frequent speaker at the World Economic Forum (Davos, Switzerland) and is an activist for more than 250 charitable organizations, but most of all, he is an artist who believes that “art is too important not to share” and that he has a role as an agent of positive change.

Community Engagement through the We Dance Program

Under the direction of Producer Ekaterina Yachmennikova, Global Stage Entertainment continues its mission to unite professional ballet with community engagement through the We Dance Program — a nationwide initiative connecting over 50 partner studios across North America. The program gives young dancers, ages 5 and up, the opportunity to rehearse under professional guidance and perform alongside the International Ballet Stars. "In every city we visit, we see children's eyes light up when they step on stage for the first time," says Yachmennikova. "This experience allows them to imagine their own future in the arts — and that is what keeps ballet alive for the next generation."

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