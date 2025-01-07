WHEN WE LAST LEFT OUR HEROES to be Presented at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's a talk show. It's a game show. It's an experiment in comedy that won't work without you. It's When We Last Left Our Heroes!

What happens when a host, a co-host, a celebrity guest, and an audience member jump off a cliff and build their wings on the way down? The only way to find out is to do. From two former members of the Drunk Shakespeare Society and the co-creator of an off-Broadway D&D experience - there will be games, there will be chaos, there will be improv and stand-up and drinking and swearing and more!

Join January's celebrity guest, Josh Rivera (West Side Story, American Sports Story) as he tries to figure out what he's gotten himself into.

Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door, but they will go quickly! So snag yours and come add your flavor to the perpetual stew that is When We Last Left Our Heroes!

