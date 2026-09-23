WHAT WOULD THE WORLD DO WITHOUT FLOWERS...? to Open at Black Black Black Week

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gaudanse will presenet Imani Gaudin's What would the world do without flowers...? on September, 23 2026 at 7:30PM at Triskelion Arts, as part of Beyond The Black Box's Black Black Black week.

What would the world do without flowers...? is an installation based performance remembering the purpose of the body: as a language, a home, a...

The work invites audience participation and centers acts of care, acts of love, and acts of intimacy.

The BLACK BLACK BLACK Week returns to Triskelion Arts September 23 - 25 for its fourth consecutive year!! Bringing together dancers, choreographers, musicians, visual artists, and multidisciplinary creators for a powerful three day celebration of Black artistry, culture, and community.

Produced by the Beyond the Black Box team, Chanel Stone, Cemiyon Barber, and Dominica Greene, this year's gathering embraces the theme Family Reunion, inviting audiences into a space of joy, remembrance, and collective care. Guests can experience immersive community activations, share soul food plates, and connect through rituals that open up conversation, reflection, and belonging. Each evening begins with community breathwork accompanied by live drumming before moving into performances that honor the richness, resilience, and creativity of the Black experience.

In a field where opportunities and resources often remain concentrated within large institutions, The BLACK BLACK BLACK Week offers an essential platform for underrepresented Black artists to be seen, supported, and celebrated. Through artistic exchange, sacred connection, and communal healing, this gathering uplifts both participants and audiences while strengthening the bonds that sustain our creative community.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 49 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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