WHAT WOULD THE WORLD DO WITHOUT FLOWERS...? to Open at Black Black Black Week
The performance by gaudanse founder Imani Gaudin takes place at Triskelion Arts in Brooklyn as part of the three-day celebration of Black artistry and community.
gaudanse will presenet Imani Gaudin's What would the world do without flowers...? on September, 23 2026 at 7:30PM at Triskelion Arts, as part of Beyond The Black Box's Black Black Black week.
What would the world do without flowers...? is an installation based performance remembering the purpose of the body: as a language, a home, a...
The work invites audience participation and centers acts of care, acts of love, and acts of intimacy.
The BLACK BLACK BLACK Week returns to Triskelion Arts September 23 - 25 for its fourth consecutive year!! Bringing together dancers, choreographers, musicians, visual artists, and multidisciplinary creators for a powerful three day celebration of Black artistry, culture, and community.
Produced by the Beyond the Black Box team, Chanel Stone, Cemiyon Barber, and Dominica Greene, this year's gathering embraces the theme Family Reunion, inviting audiences into a space of joy, remembrance, and collective care. Guests can experience immersive community activations, share soul food plates, and connect through rituals that open up conversation, reflection, and belonging. Each evening begins with community breathwork accompanied by live drumming before moving into performances that honor the richness, resilience, and creativity of the Black experience.
In a field where opportunities and resources often remain concentrated within large institutions, The BLACK BLACK BLACK Week offers an essential platform for underrepresented Black artists to be seen, supported, and celebrated. Through artistic exchange, sacred connection, and communal healing, this gathering uplifts both participants and audiences while strengthening the bonds that sustain our creative community.
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