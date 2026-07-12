EVERYDAY IS A PIG'S BIRTHDAY To Be Presented By Dreamborne Theater

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. Sign Up

Dreamborne Theater, a New York-based nonprofit performance collective, will present the world premiere of Everyday is A Pig's Birthday, a movement-driven ensemble work about birthdays, failed celebrations, a flying pig, melting ice cream cakes, and a joke that never reaches its ending.

The piece follows a recurring birthday party that keeps returning in slightly different forms. People sing, prepare cakes, relight candles, put on hats, and try again. Some guests want the celebration to last forever. Others seem desperate for it to end. As the performance repeats and shifts, small gestures begin to feel heavier. A birthday becomes less about celebration and more about the uncomfortable distance between people trying to reach one another.

In Everyday is A Pig's Birthday, the birthday party is a repeated social ritual through which care, intimacy, and alienation are continuously intertwined. The work inhabits a temporality where celebration never fully arrives nor disappears, but is transformed into a choreography of memory, longing, and fragile connection. At once playful and quietly lonely, Everyday is A Pig's Birthday invites audiences into a world of flying pigs, melting ice cream, failed parties, and celebrations that never fully settle into place.

The production marks the directorial vision of Tara P. Nyingjè and the producing debut of Esther Ho, marking Dreamborne Theater's fourth production in just over a year since the company's founding.

The Creative Team features Director/Playwright: Tara P. Nyingjè, Artistic Director: Yannis Ning, Choreographer: Soraya Omtzigt, Dramaturg: Vela Xiyuan Zhu, Composer/Sound Designer: Hastings Su, Puppet Designer/Projection Technician: Kurt Qian, Puppet Fabricator/Projection Technician: Jerry Zhao, Puppeteer: Haocheng Li, Visual Designer: Leo Zheng, Producer: Esther Ho, Production Stage Manager: Fiona Li, Stage Manager: Geboli Long, Marketing Director: Estella Tang and Sponsorship and Outreach Manager: Yiwei Liu.

The Ensemble stars Mia Berrada, Yanzi Ding, Ana Elliott, Colum Greeley Goebelbecker, Mer Muirhead, Yi Tong.

"This is my first time producing, and this piece has taught me that a birthday party is not only about happiness and successful, but it can also be messy, strange, unorganized, boring and a failure - you keep trying to make someone feel celebrated, even when the celebration keeps falling apart in some way. That's exactly the spirit we want audiences to step into," said producer Esther Ho.

Performances run Friday, July 17 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, July 18 at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM at the Triskelion Arts, Brooklyn, NY. Running time is 60-70 minutes with no intermission.

Need more Brooklyn Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...