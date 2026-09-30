USER AGREEMENT to Make NYC Debut at The Makers' Space
"User Agreement" runs October 22-November 8 at new performance venue, The Makers' Space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
The Makers' Ensemble will present the NYC premiere of O'Neill Finalist Ben Holbrook's "User Agreement," directed by Dante Green. Set in the near future, potential soulmates Sy and Theo navigate their bond in a world enhanced by the wonders of technology, AI, and the occasional talking octopus.
Building a relationship based on good music, deep conversation, and strong boundaries feels natural to them. But their beautiful bond finds itself struggling against a world turned upside-down by the demons of human nature and the need for capital - causing them to wonder if it's possible for two simple souls to truly connect in a society designed to be more complex than ever.
"User Agreement" runs October 22-November 8 at new performance venue, The Makers' Space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. 'User Agreement' is a deeply urgent play that asks, in an age of technological wonders often fueled by greed, can something as fundamentally human as true love survive hand-in-hand with late stage capitalism?
The play is written by Ben Holbrook and directed by Dante Green. The cast features Vann Dukes as Sy, Marvelyn Ramirez as Theo, Michael Adrian Burgos as Leif, Jetta Juriansz as Nimbus, and é boylan as Ollie.
The creative team includes Angel J. Rivas as Assistant Director, Yua Watanabe as Scenic/Props Designer, Dante Gonzalez as Costume Designer, Hayley Garcia Parnell as Lighting Designer, and Dante Green as Sound Designer. The production will be presented at The Makers' Space. Tickets are $25. Running time is 80 minutes, with no intermission.
Photo credit: Angel J. Rivas
Photo Credit: Angel J. Rivas
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