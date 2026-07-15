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MEASURE FOR MEASURE to Open in Brooklyn with In Progress

Performances will run July 28 through August 1 at The Makers' Space, Brooklyn NY.

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MEASURE FOR MEASURE to Open in Brooklyn with In Progress

In Progress will present an adaptation of Shakespeare's Measure for Measure at The Makers' Space in Brooklyn, adapted by Juliana Morgado Brito and Chacha Tahng and directed by Brito.

Measure for Measure asks us to bear witness to a world where morality cannot sustain itself - it flows, flies, and falls like sand. In it, the line between the state and the individual is blurred beyond recognition, and justice turns out to be more akin to bargain than mercy. And then there's uncleanliness. Tons of it.

Measure for Measure, written by William Shakespeare, adapted by Juliana Morgado Brito and Chacha Tahng, and directed by Juliana Morgado Brito, will run July 28 through August 1 at The Makers' Space, Brooklyn NY.

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