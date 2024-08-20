Trans-led Cast Will Premiere A New Environmental Play For Limited Engagement This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brooklyn Art Haus presents SNOW BIRD written by Melina Nakos and directed by Em Hausmann. The world premiere production is slated for a limited workshop run, with evening performances on September 21st and 22nd. Net proceeds from this production are being donated to the Indigenous Environmental Network. Tickets are now available here.

Snow Bird is a new play set in 2009 that follows the lives of five men living in an outpost in the Arctic Circle. Inspired by real-life scientists working at Station Nord in Greenland, Snow Bird's characters study the effects of global warming on the Arctic sea ice by flying planes-affectionately nicknamed "snowbirds"-outfitted with measuring devices close to the Arctic ice. Led by a cast of trans-identifying actors, Snow Bird explores themes of masculinity, queerness, isolation, and duplicity through the framework of scientific discovery. What happens when a group of only men are locked in an ice box for 9 months straight?

"Snow Bird is an environmental play that desperately tries to escape its environment," says playwright Melina Nakos. "It's a queer play that sprints away from its queerness. It's a play about masculinity with characters that have no other choice, all of whom are portrayed by transmasculine individuals, who bring a unique understanding of masculinity which cannot be replicated."

The cast features Kit James (Children's Play), Sammi Price* (cul-de-sac), Frances Ines Rodriguez (Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)), Julian Wolfe (Trans Voices Cabaret), Cettino "Chett" D'Angelo (Two Pink Lines), and Stefanie Kay Sparks (Deep Fake). *Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association

In addition to playwright Melina Nakos and director Em Hausmann, the creative team includes scenic/props designer Claudia Rose, lighting designer Ash Marlar, projections designer Gabriella Bavaro, assistant director Jesse Hartley, and stage manager Kaden Potak.

Snow Bird is produced by Melina Nakos, Ian McQueen, and Lily Mannon, in association with Brooklyn Art Haus (Isaac Bush, Executive Director). Snow Bird is being presented as an Equity Approved Showcase.

TICKET INFORMATION

SEPTEMBER 21-22, 2024 - Brooklyn Art Haus, 24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Saturday and Sunday at 7:30PM | $30 general admission

Net proceeds to be donated to Indigenous Environmental Network.

Buy tickets: https://bit.ly/snowbirdplay

Running time: 90 min, no intermission.

Comments