The Green-Wood Cemetery Announces New Programs And Tours For Fall 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green-Wood Cemetery has announced a robust lineup of programs this fall, featuring performances, walking and trolley tours, lively community gatherings, and much more.

“As we embark on this new season, Green-Wood is offering an exciting series of programs that invite visitors of all ages to explore, learn, and engage with our history and landscape. While we're thrilled to welcome back crowd favorites like Nightfall, performances in the Catacombs, and Open Doors, we're equally enthused to debut fresh experiences that range from immersive tours to enriching discussions on grief and mourning,” said Harry Weil, Vice President of Education and Programming, The Green-Wood Cemetery.

You can learn about all of the events and programs—and register—at green-wood.com/calendar.

Among the highlights on Green-Wood's 2024 fall calendar:

Arts and Culture

● MɔɹnꞮŊ [Morning//Mourning] on Thursday, September 12th, Friday, September 13th, and Saturday, September 14th. Set in Green-Wood's Catacombs, singer and composer Gelsey Bell presents a specially adapted rendition of the critically acclaimed opera, which traces the weeks, months, years, and millennia that follow humanity's disappearance from Earth. Presented as part of the Angel's Share, in partnership with Death of Classical.

● Open Doors on Sunday, September 22nd. Delve into Green-Wood's hidden histories on an unforgettable self-guided tour through the Cemetery's storied grounds. Uncover mysteries locked within nineteenth-century mausoleums, including stunning stained glass and intricate architectural details.

● Curios in the Catacombs on Wednesday, October 2nd and Thursday, October 3rd. Artist Margaret Leng Tan, “the queen of the toy piano” (The New York Times), leads the audience on a bizarre and bewitching journey into the world of the carnival as she transforms Green-Wood's Catacombs into a musical and theatrical cabinet of curiosities.

● Nightfall: Time Flies on Thursday, October 17th, and Friday, October 18th from 7pm to 10pm. This year's events offer unparalleled, immersive experiences that inspire visitors to walk the Cemetery's illuminated winding paths and discover a variety of entertainers—including musicians, performance artists, and storytellers—that are sure to delight and amaze. Nightfall is presented in conjunction with Death of Classical, Rooftop Films, Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, and Morbid Anatomy.

● Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead): Family Day on Friday, November 1st, from 4pm to 7pm. An annual tradition, discover the rich history and traditions associated with the holiday through family-friendly crafts, performances, music, activities, and food.

Trolley and Walking Tours

The fall slate of Green-Wood's popular ADA-complaint trolley tours will allow visitors to discover the history and architecture of the Cemetery. This season's themed tours include:

● Far Side of Green-Wood on Saturday, September 28th. The tour showcases the fascinating stories behind memorials along Green-Wood's southern side.

● Gay Gothic: Love, Loss, and the Hereafter on Saturday, October 5th. Led by Close Friends Collective in celebration of LGBTQ History Month, this tour explores what death and memorialization have looked like for queer people throughout Green-Wood's 186-year history.

● Crime and Catastrophe on Saturday, October 5th. The tour will highlight tales of murder, shipwrecks, plane crashes, and more memorialized across Green-Wood.

● Doomed Voyages on Saturday, October 12th. Delve into ill-fated voyages memorialized at Green-Wood, from the seas to the streets to the skies.

● Stranger Than Fiction on Saturday, October 19th. Visitors will embark on a journey into the extraordinary, discovering enigmatic characters like “Brooklyn Enigma” Mollie Fancher and spiritualist Anna Leah Fox Underhill.

● Feminism and Fortune Telling: Women of the Lower East Side on Saturday, October 26th. The tour will delve into the complicated and peculiar life of humor writer Mortimer Thomson and the working-class fortune tellers in New York's Lower East Side whom he labeled as “witches.”

● Windows of Wonder: Stained Glass at Green-Wood on Saturday, November 2nd. The tour will explore the exquisite array of stained-glass windows within Green-Wood's mausoleums, featuring the artistry of Louis Comfort Tiffany and his contemporaries.

● Presidential Losers: The Men Who Nearly Led America on Saturday, November 2nd. Green-Wood offers a fascinating historical perspective on past campaigns, focusing on those candidates who didn't make the cut.

● Hidden Gems of Green-Wood on Saturday, November 30th. Attendees will discover some of the lesser-known stories and sites of the Cemetery.

● And the weekly Discover Green-Wood trolley tour, which takes visitors through the Cemetery's most notable spots, continues on Saturday afternoons this season.

Green-Wood's walking tours offer a variety of enthralling journeys for visitors of all ages. Key tours this fall include:

● Bugging Out! on Saturday, September 14th and Bugging Out!: Walk for Kids on Sunday, September 15th. Visitors will learn about the fascinating habits of insects and spiders that have been sighted in Green-Wood.

● Meet your Green Neighbors on Sunday, September 29th and Meet Your Green Neighbors: Walk for Kids on Sunday, October 13th, fascinating looks into the flora of the Cemetery.

● Grand Designs: Architecture at Green-Wood on Sunday, October 6th. Explore monuments and mausoleums by leading architects and artists of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

● Secrets in Stone on Sunday, October 13th. The tour will bring to light the symbols and other cryptic depictions in Green-Wood's century-old monuments.

● Great Trees of Green-Wood on Sunday, October 20th and Sunday, November 10th. These tours highlight the diverse display of bright autumn foliage around the Cemetery.

● Spirited Stroll on Saturday, October 26th and Sunday, October 27th. The perennial favorite showcases Green-Wood's beautiful fall foliage and tales of murder, mayhem, and captivating oddities.

● Post-Turkey-Day Walking Tour on Friday, November 29th, an opportunity for exploration the day after Thanksgiving.

● Birding in Peace on multiple Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays, early morning explorations for amateur and expert birders alike.

● After-Hours tours on Friday and Saturday evenings. These tours offer an exclusive look at the Cemetery (and Catacombs) after the gates have closed to the public.

Death Education

Green-Wood's free death education programs encourage honest discussion about an uncomfortable but universal subject: death itself.

● Notes of Tribute: Viewing the 9/11 Memorial Lights on Wednesday, September 11th. Gather at Green-Wood to witness the tribute lights over lower Manhattan and remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

● Grieving & Weaving: Climate Week Edition on Monday, September 23rd. At this special event, Green-Wood will focus on how crafting can play a role in sustainability.

● Death Cafe: Climate Week Edition on Wednesday, September 25th. Attendees will come together to discuss ecological grief and climate anxiety.

● Death Cafes on Monday, October 7th, Wednesday, November 27th, and Tuesday, December 17th, where attendees can share their anxieties, hopes, and questions about death.

● Grieving & Weaving on Thursday, October 24th, Wednesday, November 13th, and Tuesday, December 10th. Attendees join together in an evening of crafting and contemplation.

Additional free death education programs are listed at green-wood.com/death-education

Green-Wood's full lineup of fall programs and events can be found at green-wood.com/calendar.

Comments