The Drunk Texts to Present THE DEVIL WEARETH PRADA and THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL in September

It's gearing up to be a big September for The Drunk Texts, with TWO performances! First up, the world premiere of The Devil Weareth Prada or, A Wintour's Tale, just in time for fashion week - Saturday, September 7th at 9pm. Then, the company will go back to their roots (and back to school) with classic restoration comedy The School for Scandal - Friday, September 20th at 8pm. Both shows will take place at The RAT in DUMBO, and $12 tickets are available now at thedrunktexts.com.

The Devil Weareth Prada or, A Wintour's Tale

Gird thy loins! The world premiere of Maura Lefevre's The Devil Weareth Prada or, A Wintour's Tale is here, just in time for New York Fashion Week. Can young journalist Andy cut it in the high powered fashion world of Miranda Priestly? Come find out in this Shakespearean adaptation of the cult classic film on Saturday, September 7th at 9pm. $12 tickets are on sale now at thedrunktexts.com...'tis all.

The School for Scandal

The Drunk Texts is going back to our roots (and back to school) with a classic restoration comedy, The School for Scandal! Rumors, gossip, disguise, eavesdropping...Richard Sheridan's script has it all, and it all gets better the drunker our cast (and you) get. Friday, September 20th at 8pm, see how it all began for The Drunk Texts - we can't make these plot lines up! $12 tickets are on sale now at thedrunktexts.com.

About The Drunk Texts:

A team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.

