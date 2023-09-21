The Brick To Present MUD & BLOOD This October

Multi-disciplinary artist Maya Sharpe will be developing and processing a new work over three Mondays in October at The Brick Theater.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Photo 1 Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Held in October
Alexandra Silber, Jack DiFalco & More to Star in OUR CLASS at BAM Photo 2 Alexandra Silber, Jack DiFalco & More to Star in OUR CLASS at BAM
The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKT's Fall Residency Read Photo 3 The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKT's Fall Residency Readings
Tade Davis's INSIDE OF ME to Return to the Stage to Raise Funds for the Williamsburg and Photo 4 Tade Davis's INSIDE OF ME to Return to the Stage to Raise Funds for the Williamsburg and Historical Center's Building

The Brick To Present MUD & BLOOD This October

The Brick will present Mud & Blood, three unique evolving performances from multi-disciplinary artist Maya Sharpe, October 9, 16, and 23 at The Brick Theater in Brooklyn.

Multi-disciplinary artist Maya Sharpe will be developing and processing a new work over three Mondays in October at The Brick Theater. She will use each Monday to layer in unique elements, from text to song to video to collaborators. Join us for all three and see the shifts and changes or join us for one to get a glimpse into the mind of a creative force.

Time is running out the Human kind before the earth goes into full self sedation. The trees have always been the guardians of the earth, but they now must conserve their strength to save themselves. Who will save the human kind from self destruction and all that is in their path? Is there someone, something that can speak for the trees, who speak for all things that inhabit this planet?

The Brick presents

Mud & Blood

by Maya Sharpe

October 9, 16, 23, 2023

at The Brick Theater – 579 Metropolitan Ave

8pm

$20-30

Ticketing Link

Web Link

Maya Sharpe is a multi-passionate maker and thinker.  Maya's passion lies in exploring simplicity in humanity through composition to demonstrate that there is more of a connection and love between everything than the politically derived disconnect and hatred.Maya has been seen on stage in such things as; HAIR (Broadway, West End & The Public Theatre) Anything That Gives Off Light (The TEAM),  La MaMa Cantata (La MaMa), 1969: The Second Man. (NEXT DOOR @nytw), Animal Wisdom (Bushwick Starr), Hound Dog (Ars Nova) and many others. Maya has a band called Maya Sharpe & The Natural, performed in various venues in NYC and Los Angeles.  www.mayasharpe.com

The Brick enters its third decade with a bold new vision and an abiding belief in the power of art. With a renewed focus on multi-week theatrical runs and a dynamic line-up of singular one-off events, The Brick is Williamsburg's primary incubator of innovative theater and performing arts.

Brick Aux is located at 628 Metropolitan Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. 




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
Kyle Mazers New Musical ORCA: The One-Whale Musical is Coming to Red Hook this Fall. Photo
Kyle Mazer's New Musical ORCA: The One-Whale Musical is Coming to Red Hook this Fall.

Move over Moby Dick! The next great whale coming to the stage is Gordon the Orca Rockstar, premiering in Kyle Mazer's new Orca-biographical musical coming to Red Hook, Brooklyn, this fall.

2
The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKTs Fall Residency R Photo
The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKT's Fall Residency Readings

Following an inaugural in-person season at The Tank last fall, First Kiss Theatre is bringing a series of 4 new play readings to Brick Aux this October. Tickets for all shows are available now.

3
SKINNY LEGEND Will Be Performed as Part of the Neurodivergent New Play Series in Octo Photo
SKINNY LEGEND Will Be Performed as Part of the Neurodivergent New Play Series in October

This October, the Neurodivergent New Play Series - an ongoing production of Piccione Arts in association with Sour Grapes Productions - will present a staged reading of Skinny Legend - written by Liv Shoup and directed by Jaye Hunt - at the Vino Theater. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

4
DAY OF THE DEAD LIVE! Comes to Brooklyn Art Haus  in October Photo
DAY OF THE DEAD LIVE! Comes to Brooklyn Art Haus  in October

Day of the Dead LIVE! takes you on a musical journey that is all FUN, celebrating Día de los Muertos, the holiday of family remembrance. Learn more about the event and how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Circles I: Clara, Robert, and Johannes
First Unitarian Church of Brooklyn (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone
The Brick Theater (10/12-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You