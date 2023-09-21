The Brick To Present MUD & BLOOD This October

The Brick will present Mud & Blood, three unique evolving performances from multi-disciplinary artist Maya Sharpe, October 9, 16, and 23 at The Brick Theater in Brooklyn.

Multi-disciplinary artist Maya Sharpe will be developing and processing a new work over three Mondays in October at The Brick Theater. She will use each Monday to layer in unique elements, from text to song to video to collaborators. Join us for all three and see the shifts and changes or join us for one to get a glimpse into the mind of a creative force.

Time is running out the Human kind before the earth goes into full self sedation. The trees have always been the guardians of the earth, but they now must conserve their strength to save themselves. Who will save the human kind from self destruction and all that is in their path? Is there someone, something that can speak for the trees, who speak for all things that inhabit this planet?

The Brick presents

Mud & Blood

by Maya Sharpe

October 9, 16, 23, 2023

at The Brick Theater – 579 Metropolitan Ave

8pm

$20-30

Maya Sharpe is a multi-passionate maker and thinker. Maya's passion lies in exploring simplicity in humanity through composition to demonstrate that there is more of a connection and love between everything than the politically derived disconnect and hatred.Maya has been seen on stage in such things as; HAIR (Broadway, West End & The Public Theatre) Anything That Gives Off Light (The TEAM), La MaMa Cantata (La MaMa), 1969: The Second Man. (NEXT DOOR @nytw), Animal Wisdom (Bushwick Starr), Hound Dog (Ars Nova) and many others. Maya has a band called Maya Sharpe & The Natural, performed in various venues in NYC and Los Angeles. www.mayasharpe.com

The Brick enters its third decade with a bold new vision and an abiding belief in the power of art. With a renewed focus on multi-week theatrical runs and a dynamic line-up of singular one-off events, The Brick is Williamsburg's primary incubator of innovative theater and performing arts.

