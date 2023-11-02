THE MOTHERF**CKER WITH THE HAT Opens At The Heights This Friday!

The Heights Players presents The MotherF**cker With The Hat, the third show of their 68th season. Written by Stephen Adley Guirgis and directed by Ted Thompson, the piece offers an unflinching-and very funny-look at the wildly dysfunctional behavior that remains even after substance abusers (more or less) step away from the substances.

Addiction, pain, and explosive tempers are not exactly what you'd imagine as the ingredients for a side-splitting comedy. Yet Steven Adly Guirgis has created a highly profane, hilarious masterpiece that earned a "hatful" of theatrical accolades in 2011, including a Drama Desk award for Outstanding Actor in a Play for Bobby Cannavale, and was nominated for six Tony Awards including Best Play.

This dark comedy stars Christian Miranda as Jackie; Phil Williams as Ralph D.; Camila Melgar as Veronica; César JR. as Cousin Julio; and Holly Souchack as Victoria. It also features Junie B Hart as Ralph D. understudy; Alexa Ramos Seda as Veronica understudy; Isaiah Michaels as Cousin Julio understudy; and Aurora Dreger as Victoria understudy.

The production is staged in the three-quarter round of the John Bourne Theatre. The production staff and creative team includes director Ted Thompon, production stage manager Marialana Ardolino, assistant director and production coordinator Chris Carlson, set designer Gary VanderPutten, wardrobe by James Martinelli, lighting designer Leo Contrino, properties designers Jan VanderPutten & Denise Higgins-Regan, lighting tech Richard Allen, and features fight and intimacy coordination by New York Combat for Stage & Screen.

The MotherF**cker With The Hat will run for seven performances only from Friday, November 3rd through Sunday, November 12th at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with an additional Saturday show on November 11th at 2 p.m. Tickets ($20, $18 for seniors) can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.