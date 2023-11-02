THE MOTHERF**CKER WITH THE HAT Opens At The Heights This Friday!

Written by Stephen Adley Guirgis and directed by Ted Thompson.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

St. Ann's Warehouse Unveils Full 2023-24 Season Photo 1 St. Ann's Warehouse Unveils Full 2023-24 Season
Chris Carver to Direct A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Narrows Community Theater Photo 2 Chris Carver to Direct A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Narrows Community Theater
AUTUMN IN NEW YORK: CONCERTO NIGHT to Play Williamsburg Next Month Photo 3 AUTUMN IN NEW YORK: CONCERTO NIGHT to Play Williamsburg Next Month
Review: BRIC JazzFest 2023 Opens in Brooklyn Photo 4 Review: BRIC JazzFest 2023 Opens in Brooklyn

THE MOTHERF**CKER WITH THE HAT Opens At The Heights This Friday!

THE MOTHERF**CKER WITH THE HAT Opens At The Heights This Friday!

The Heights Players presents The MotherF**cker With The Hat, the third show of their 68th season. Written by Stephen Adley Guirgis and directed by Ted Thompson, the piece offers an unflinching-and very funny-look at the wildly dysfunctional behavior that remains even after substance abusers (more or less) step away from the substances.

Addiction, pain, and explosive tempers are not exactly what you'd imagine as the ingredients for a side-splitting comedy. Yet Steven Adly Guirgis has created a highly profane, hilarious masterpiece that earned a "hatful" of theatrical accolades in 2011, including a Drama Desk award for Outstanding Actor in a Play for Bobby Cannavale, and was nominated for six Tony Awards including Best Play.

This dark comedy stars Christian Miranda as Jackie; Phil Williams as Ralph D.; Camila Melgar as Veronica; César JR. as Cousin Julio; and Holly Souchack as Victoria. It also features Junie B Hart as Ralph D. understudy; Alexa Ramos Seda as Veronica understudy; Isaiah Michaels as Cousin Julio understudy; and Aurora Dreger as Victoria understudy.

The production is staged in the three-quarter round of the John Bourne Theatre. The production staff and creative team includes director Ted Thompon, production stage manager Marialana Ardolino, assistant director and production coordinator Chris Carlson, set designer Gary VanderPutten, wardrobe by James Martinelli, lighting designer Leo Contrino, properties designers Jan VanderPutten & Denise Higgins-Regan, lighting tech Richard Allen, and features fight and intimacy coordination by New York Combat for Stage & Screen.

The MotherF**cker With The Hat will run for seven performances only from Friday, November 3rd through Sunday, November 12th at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with an additional Saturday show on November 11th at 2 p.m. Tickets ($20, $18 for seniors) can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange Announces EmergeNYC 2024 Applications Are Open! Photo
BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange Announces EmergeNYC 2024 Applications Are Open!

EmergeNYC 2024 Applications are now open! Apply by January 27, 2024 for a chance to participate in this exciting program.

2
Masc Film Series Comes to BAM This Month Photo
Masc Film Series Comes to BAM This Month

From November 17 through 22, BAM presents the Masc film series. Spotlighting the rich stories and courageous lives of trans men, butch lesbians, and gender-nonconforming heroes, this collection—curated by writer-archivist-filmmaker Jenni Olson and critic Caden Mark Gardner—journeys through nearly four decades of cinema history in search of authentic, complex representations of masculine identity as it exists outside the realm of cisgender men.

3
Center for Performance Research Announces 2024 Artists-in-Residence Photo
Center for Performance Research Announces 2024 Artists-in-Residence

Center for Performance Research has announced the ten artists selected for the 2024 Artist-in-Residence Program. Now in its 13th year, this year-long residency supports New York City-based artists working within various perspectives of contemporary dance, performance, and time-based forms.

4
Script Club To Host Reading of ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY Photo
Script Club To Host Reading of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY

Script Club presents It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play, a Christmas-time story of triumph over life's disappointments. Join us at Fiction Bar/Cafe in Brooklyn on December 9th and 16th for this classic holiday tale brought back to the 1940s in true Radio drama fashion. Costumed actors and audience participation encouraged.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
Orphan Train in Brooklyn Orphan Train
The Theater at City Tech (11/09-11/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
Garden Laundromat in Brooklyn Garden Laundromat
Garden Laundromat (10/20-7/31)
The Wagnerians in Brooklyn The Wagnerians
First Unitarian Church of Brooklyn (11/03-11/03)
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show in Brooklyn The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
Scottish Kilts For Sale in Brooklyn Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You