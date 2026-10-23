THE ELDRITCH SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN PAGEANT to Open at The Heights Players
Directed by Michelle Maccarone, the production features Sofia Faus as Boo and invites audiences to join the adventure from their seats and onstage.
This Halloween, The Heights Players will invite families to Eldritch for The Eldritch Spooktacular Halloween Pageant, an interactive theatrical adventure filled with monsters, music, dancing, and heart.
Eldritch is home to generations of monsters, and every year the local elementary school celebrates with a Halloween pageant. For Boo, the ghostly child of the town's mayor, carrying on the family tradition should be a dream come true. But Boo has other plans: they don't want to haunt, they want to tap dance! As Boo discovers their own path, they'll learn the importance of chosen family, embracing what makes us different, and having the courage to be ourselves.
Directed by Michelle Maccarone, this family-friendly participation play invites audiences to join the adventure from their seats and even onstage. With music by Chris Christiana, additional lyrics by Jarrod Schaeffer, and choreography by Hodge Podge, the production promises a spirited Halloween experience where the audience helps the heroes find their happily ever after.
The cast features Sofia Faus as Boo, James Canal as Charlie, LaRena Iocco as Ms. Tibia, Dylan Warner as Wayne, Aly Ryan Kogan as Yenta, Tabatha Ford as Nessie, Ethan Sarphie as App, and Omari Marcel as Vespar.
The creative team includes Michelle Maccarone (Director), Chris Christiana (Composer), Jarrod Schaeffer (Additional Lyrics), Hodge Podge (Choreography), Dina Grilli (Costumes/Props), Jeremy Beck (Lighting), Patrick O'Connell (Sound), Jeannie Cascio (Vocal Instruction), Jackie Verbitski (Coloring Sheet Illustrator), and Justine Goode (Graphic Designer).
Perfect for the Halloween season, The Eldritch Spooktacular Halloween Pageant is appropriate for all ages and best suited for children ages 2-10. The show runs approximately 50 minutes. Costumes are not required but are always encouraged!
Performances take place at The Heights Players, 26 Willow Place, Brooklyn Heights, on October 24 at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, October 25 at 12:00 PM, and October 31 at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM.
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