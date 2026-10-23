THE ELDRITCH SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN PAGEANT to Open at The Heights Players

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This Halloween, The Heights Players will invite families to Eldritch for The Eldritch Spooktacular Halloween Pageant, an interactive theatrical adventure filled with monsters, music, dancing, and heart.

Eldritch is home to generations of monsters, and every year the local elementary school celebrates with a Halloween pageant. For Boo, the ghostly child of the town's mayor, carrying on the family tradition should be a dream come true. But Boo has other plans: they don't want to haunt, they want to tap dance! As Boo discovers their own path, they'll learn the importance of chosen family, embracing what makes us different, and having the courage to be ourselves.

Directed by Michelle Maccarone, this family-friendly participation play invites audiences to join the adventure from their seats and even onstage. With music by Chris Christiana, additional lyrics by Jarrod Schaeffer, and choreography by Hodge Podge, the production promises a spirited Halloween experience where the audience helps the heroes find their happily ever after.

The cast features Sofia Faus as Boo, James Canal as Charlie, LaRena Iocco as Ms. Tibia, Dylan Warner as Wayne, Aly Ryan Kogan as Yenta, Tabatha Ford as Nessie, Ethan Sarphie as App, and Omari Marcel as Vespar.

The creative team includes Michelle Maccarone (Director), Chris Christiana (Composer), Jarrod Schaeffer (Additional Lyrics), Hodge Podge (Choreography), Dina Grilli (Costumes/Props), Jeremy Beck (Lighting), Patrick O'Connell (Sound), Jeannie Cascio (Vocal Instruction), Jackie Verbitski (Coloring Sheet Illustrator), and Justine Goode (Graphic Designer).

Perfect for the Halloween season, The Eldritch Spooktacular Halloween Pageant is appropriate for all ages and best suited for children ages 2-10. The show runs approximately 50 minutes. Costumes are not required but are always encouraged!

Performances take place at The Heights Players, 26 Willow Place, Brooklyn Heights, on October 24 at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, October 25 at 12:00 PM, and October 31 at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 18 Hrs 45 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming