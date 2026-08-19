SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY to Perform at Grushkin Center for Arts & Culture

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The Grushkin Center for Arts & Culture will present Supersized Women of Comedy, slated for Thursday August 20th. Pre-ordering tickets is recommend due to low availabilty, with the 8pm show labeled as likely to sell out.

Supersized Women of Comedy is a fun-filled romp into the minds of some of the nation's “finest, funniest, comediennes with curves.” Supersized Comedy is an award-winning troupe of entertainers who explore perceived beauty standards in society, through a unique blend of stand-up, song, sketch, and interactive characters. “Hilarious, you're going to love this show,” describes Bernie Furshpan, owner and operator of The Metropolitan Room, where Supersized Women of Comedy first debuted.

Starring in the cast is Mary Dimino, a national headliner and a familiar face on television. Mary Dimino's television credits include Comedy Central, NBC's Today, HBO's Chris Rock Show, VH-1's Best Week Ever, The Graham Norton Effect, The Dr Oz Show, sketches on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien, and dozens of national commercials. Mary Dimino is a MAC award winner for Best Female Comedian. She is the writer/performer of two hit off-Broadway one-woman plays, SCARED SKINNY, winner Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival, and BIG DUMMY, winner of a United Solo Award of Theatre Row.

Also starring in the cast is 15 time award-winning entertainer, Carolann Valentino. She has been seen on Comedy Comcast, ABC, Hell's Kitchen, One Life to Live and Broadway Comedy Club. Valentino's one woman show, Burnt at the Steak, won Best of Show in The Canadian Fringe.

Randi Simon Lupo has been seen at Gotham Comedy Club, Foxwood's Comix and Catch a Rising Star. Her one-woman show, Sometimes I'm OK, debuted to sold out crowds at the Cape May Aerodrome.

Tracy Rosenberg has been seen in the off-Broadway hits My Big Gay Italian Funeral and My Big Gay Italian Wedding at St. Luke's Theatre. She has appeared at The Tropicana Hotel & Casino and The Hard Rock Caffe in Atlantic City.

Randi Kaplan, a finalist in Last Comic Standing, has been seen on The Tonight Show, At Home with Amy Sedaris, The Iliza Schlesinger Sketch Show, and the Tina Fey series Girls5eva on Peacock.

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