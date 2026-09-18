LIVE IN 3,2,1… World Premiere to Open at Chapel Theatre

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tour de Force will present the world premiere of Live in 3,2,1…, opening with a preview performance October 8 and running through October 24 at Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie, Oregon.

Set at an RCA studio at Rockefeller Center, the comedy follows a fledgling television crew preparing to go live with its first dramatic episode broadcast. Complicating matters are the arrival of a famous Hollywood director and three movie stars who are unprepared for the demands of live television.

The production combines stage comedy with multimedia elements and a live stream of the fictional broadcast, allowing audiences to simultaneously see what the television viewers would be watching and the backstage mishaps taking place outside the camera's frame.

The ensemble cast includes Matt Sunderland, Brandie Sylfae, Alexi Lewis, Tyler Hulegaard, Kristen Svenson, Todd A. Robinson, Morgan Voellger, Danny Walker, Maddy Gourlay and Rick Warren.

Performances will take place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35, with Thursday “Arts for All” performances offered on a pay-what-you-will basis.

Live in 3,2,1… will run October 8-24 at Chapel Theatre, located at 4107 SE Harrison Street in Milwaukie, Oregon. Seating is limited due to the intimate size of the venue.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 04 Hrs 00 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Brooklyn Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming