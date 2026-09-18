LIVE IN 3,2,1… World Premiere to Open at Chapel Theatre
Tour de Force's new comedy about a disastrous live television broadcast will run October 8-24 in Milwaukie, Oregon.
Tour de Force will present the world premiere of Live in 3,2,1…, opening with a preview performance October 8 and running through October 24 at Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie, Oregon.
Set at an RCA studio at Rockefeller Center, the comedy follows a fledgling television crew preparing to go live with its first dramatic episode broadcast. Complicating matters are the arrival of a famous Hollywood director and three movie stars who are unprepared for the demands of live television.
The production combines stage comedy with multimedia elements and a live stream of the fictional broadcast, allowing audiences to simultaneously see what the television viewers would be watching and the backstage mishaps taking place outside the camera's frame.
The ensemble cast includes Matt Sunderland, Brandie Sylfae, Alexi Lewis, Tyler Hulegaard, Kristen Svenson, Todd A. Robinson, Morgan Voellger, Danny Walker, Maddy Gourlay and Rick Warren.
Performances will take place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35, with Thursday “Arts for All” performances offered on a pay-what-you-will basis.
Live in 3,2,1… will run October 8-24 at Chapel Theatre, located at 4107 SE Harrison Street in Milwaukie, Oregon. Seating is limited due to the intimate size of the venue.
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