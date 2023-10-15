SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY Comes To The Historic St. George Theatre

The performance will be held on Sunday, October 15th.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

Supersized Women of Comedy, boasting a cast of award-winning comedians, is slated to perform for a sold-out performance Sunday, October 15th.

Supersized Women of Comedy, created by Mary Dimino (MAC Award winner for Best Female Comedian, Comedy Central, The Late Show, HBO, NBC's Today) is described as a blend of stand-up, feel-good songs, and interactive characters.  This 90-minute variety show explores perceived beauty standards of society through insightful hilarious humor, improv, sketch, and music. Weight is the heart of their comedy, but they guarantee “you'll leave feeling lighter than ever.” 

Mary Dimino, a familiar face on television, hails from the borough and is one of the Staten Island's recognized entertainers. With Dimino's Nova award-winning and Telly nominated hit local cable series "Nights with Mary" airing for 10 seasons, and various roles on national television, commercials, and off-Broadway runs with her one woman shows, she is a much-celebrated Staten Island talent.

Centered in the historic St. George District, steps from the iconic Staten Island Ferry, St. George Theatre is well known in the business as “the most magnificent theatre on Staten Island.”  Solomon Brill of the Isle Theatrical Company broke ground on the 2,800-seat venue nearly one hundred years ago. Renovated and restored, it is still a thriving majestic theatre for the borough and all of New York City.

Tickets for the event are $25.00 plus a two-drink minimum. 

Show Information: 

Sunday October 15, 2023

St. George Theatre 

35 Hyatt Street

Staten Island, NY 10301




