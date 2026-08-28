THE TEMPEST IN THE PARKS to Conclude Run at Prospect Park

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As the summer season comes to a close, The Tempest in the Parks, presented by The Masquerade Theatre and Fruit Fly Theatre Co, arrives in Brooklyn for its final weekend of performances. Following a successful run in Central Park last weekend, the production will bring its gothic interpretation of Shakespeare's The Tempest to Prospect Park for three free performances on August 29 and 30.

Directed by Masquerade Theatre founder Lizzy Booth, this production brings a gothic twist to one of Shakespeare's most magical works. Central Park goers last weekend may have noticed various cast members milling about the park in striking black and white costumes and gothic makeup. Booth's stylistic choices veer away from the traditional nature inspired design that often accompanies Shakespeare in the park shows, bringing a unique interpretation to the production's heavy focus on magic. The show's circular stage functions as a sacred space, reminiscent of those associated with witchcraft. The production also places a strong emphasis on movement and music created entirely by the actors, allowing the show to become highly immersive. In spite of the play's darker design and themes, these qualities come together to create a show that is comedic and delightfully interactive.

The cast features A.M. Gage as Prospero, an experienced leading Shakespearean actor known for their work in New York City's Shakespeare scene, recently performing as Hamlet at The Stone Circle Theater. The cast is also joined by Naomi Orange, one of Fruit Fly Theatre Co.'s principal actors, as Stephano. Known for credits including Wayne's Gun and Shiva, Orange brings a larger than life presence and precise comedic timing to the role, resulting in an electric dynamic between her and Tristan Mesmer as Trinculo and Valentina Avila as Caliban. Avila, also a recurring principal actor with Fruit Fly Theatre, draws on her movement background to bring a distinctive physicality to Caliban, offering a unique perspective on one of the play's most complex figures. Nayara Gonzalez plays Alonso, bringing considerable emotional depth to the distraught king. Gonzalez has already been noted as a standout performer in the production by critical reviews.

The featured artists are joined by Ivy Rose Court, Valentine Marie, Keegan Vernon Clay, Francesco Remi, Sidaarth Ramabhotla, and Brooke Erin Smith, completing the ensemble and bringing the play's rich emotional narrative and sharp humor to life.

The Tempest in the Parks will conclude its summer run at Prospect Park's Rowing Launch Ramp with three free performances:

Saturday, August 29 at 11:00 AM

Saturday, August 29 at 5:00 PM

Sunday, August 30 at 11:00 AM

The performances are FREE and open to the public, with tickets available for advance reservation.

Reserve free tickets:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/fruitflytheatre/2348979

The production runs approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission. Audience members are encouraged to bring picnic blankets

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