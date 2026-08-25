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TOO FAT FOR CHINA to Play the RAT NYC on Tuesdays This Fall

Eight performances will take place October 4 through November 24, 2026, at the RAT NYC.

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TOO FAT FOR CHINA to Play the RAT NYC on Tuesdays This Fall

​Following a 12-city tour of the U.S., playing theaters, synagogues, and a burlesque hall, Too Fat for China is coming to Brooklyn, New York! Written, drawn and performed by Phoebe Potts, her one-woman play is a comic look at the agonies of adoption. Winner of United Solo's “Best Storytelling Show,” and BroadwayWorld's “Best Solo Show (2025),” eight performances will now be staged on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., October 4 through November 24, 2026, at the RAT NYC. Christopher Griffith directs. 

A darkly funny, brutally honest, and riotous journey through the absurdities and ethical minefields of the international adoption industry, Too Fat for China follows Phoebe Potts, comic storyteller and professional Jew, as she tries, fails and eventually succeeds to adopt a baby.

After a US adoption goes horribly wrong, Potts finds herself surprised, disgusted and ultimately resigned to the role she plays as a middle-class white lady in the business of adopting babies in the U.S. and internationally. Potts' tragicomic journey is about looking for more love, more life and more family and will do anything to get it, including having her morals and values fold in on themselves.

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