SEX JOB Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective This Week

What happens when you moonlight as a comedian, but your day job is sex work? Join Lane Kwederis and find out when she performs 'Sex Job' on Friday, October 6th at 8:30pm at Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

This show gives you an inside look at the life of a financial dominatrix. How does it work? What even is financial domination!? Learn the ins and outs of what it's like to be a sex worker: the good, the bad, and the shockingly hilarious!

The comedian takes you on her 15-year journey from improv comedy to financial domination: Including foot fetish parties, dungeons, OnlyFans, and her rise and fall of Twitter celebrity... All while discovering her own inner power through sex work.

There's a "Follow the Rules as a Sex Worker" Obstacle Course, a crash course on kinks, a Game Show called "Did I Do that for Money", an actual real porn she's made (that's fully clothed and VERY silly). She even teaches the audience how to do Findom (financial domination) and let's just say: Real money might be involved, and the end of the show has been described as "Like a magic trick... but REAL!" You will walk out of this show feeling uplifted, empowered, and like an expert on kinks you didn't even know existed!**

Lane Kwederis is a comedian, writer, performer, and creator of the show Sex Job. Her TV credits include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Broad City, Master of None, The Rundown with Robin Thede, and Netflix: The Characters. She has performed in Las Culturistas: I Don't Think so Honey LIVE with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Dirty Dancing (1st national tour and original Toronto company) and has written and performed for house teams at the Upright Citizens Brigade, The People's Improv Theatre, and The Magnet Theatre.

**Flash photography and judging of a sex worker is strictly prohibited.