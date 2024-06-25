SAMANTHA BEE'S WITS END Announces Special Guests For July 9th Show At The Bell House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WITS END, the live game show presented by Samantha Bee and hosted by ADAM KESNER, is bringing first-time contestant Jon Glaser to The Bell House on July 9th to go up against returning champion Wyatt Cenac.

The company has also revealed the identity of the special guest for the July 9th WITS END celebrity trivia battle. Jon Glaser created, co-wrote, and starred in the TV shows Delocated, Neon Joe Werewolf Hunter, and Jon Glaser Loves Gear. Jon Glaser is a legend in the comedy world for creating and sustaining his unique brand of character comedy on Adult Swim, Tru TV, and MAX. Jon has a huge comedy fan base of devoted fans. This will be his first time on WITS END and he is rolling his sleeves up to do battle against...

Returning Champion Wyatt Cenac, who last time beat Samantha Bee, is a trivia power to be reckoned with.

Jon Glaser is an actor and writer who most people recognize as Councilman Jamm from Parks and Recreation and/or Laird from Girls, and he plays the coveted ‘goofy neighbor' role in the upcoming “Dinner With The Parents” on Amazon Freevee. He created, wrote, directed and starred in a series of web shorts for Comedy Central called Tiny Hands. TV writing credits include The Independent Spirit Awards, Inside Amy Schumer, Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Dana Carvey Show. He has written several stories for The New York Times Magazine, and his writing has also appeared in ESPN The Magazine, Bicycling Magazine, The Onion A.V. Club, and on-line for New York magazine. His book, My Dead Dad Was in ZZ Top, was published by Harper Perennial, and he wrote and directed the music video for Bob Mould's “Star Machine.”

Wyatt John Foster Cenac Jr. is an American comedian, actor, producer, and writer. He was a correspondent and writer for The Daily Show from 2008 to 2012. He starred in the TBS series People of Earth and in Barry Jenkins's first feature Medicine for Melancholy.

Past guests include David Cross, John Hodgman, Phoebe Robinson, JOSH GONDELMAN, MARTIN URBANO, H JON BENJAMIN, and Samantha Bee.

Hosted by Adam Kesner is the Minister of Information at Wit's End. Under the name Trivial Dispute, he's spent the past 15 years writing and hosting the most raucous, high-energy trivia nights in NYC, as well as corporate workshops, team-building events, and private events for clients like Google, American Express, Tommy Hilfiger, A24, Magnolia Films, and more. He's been named best of NYC by NY1, Time Out NY, Gothamist, the Village Voice, called “the Man with the Answers” by the Wall Street Journal, and hosted games everywhere from bars to breweries to Brooklyn block parties to under the Blue Whale in the Museum of Natural History. For the past 3 years, he's also hosted a weekly streaming Trivia Game Show on Twitch, with hundreds of teams playing from around the world.

Presented by Comedian and host Samantha Bee received global recognition from the success of her weekly late-night comedy series, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which was nominated for 70 awards and ran for seven seasons on TBS. Bee has personally been nominated for 18 Emmy awards, winning for both writing and executive producing the longest-running satirical late-night show hosted by a woman.

Directed by Ryan Cunningham (she/her) is a queer writer/director and Emmy and Peabody award-winning producer. She's EP/Director on the docuseries EXPECTING AMY (HBO Max) about Amy Schumer's pregnancy, and the standup specials ILANA GLAZER: THE PLANET IS BURNING (Amazon), and CLUB CUMMING PRESENTS A QUEER COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA! (Showtime), hosted by Alan Cumming. Ryan recently completed production on her feature directorial debut, LONE WOLVES, set to release in 2024. In 2023, she also directed Sam Morrison's critically acclaimed and award-nominated SUGAR DADDY for its extended off-Broadway run at Soho Playhouse in NYC and sold-out run in London at Soho Theatre. Select TV producer credits include BROAD CITY and INSIDE Amy Schumer (Comedy Central), SEARCH PARTY (HBO Max), THE LAST O.G. (TBS); and ZIWE (Showtime).

