STRANGE MEN to Adds Performance at BrickAux in Brooklyn
Sarah Bernstein's dark comedy, directed by Chris Diercksen, runs approximately 100 minutes with no intermission.
Stroller Scene, a new play development and advocacy group, has added an additional performance to their developmental workshop of Sarah Bernstein's Strange Men at BrickAux on Saturday, August 1st at 3pm. The workshop presentation will be directed by Stroller Scene Artistic Director, Chris Diercksen.
In Sarah Bernstein's Strange Men, four men are brought together by a dating coach who promises to help them make meaningful connections with women. In this dark comedy about what it means to be a man, both the coach and his clients try to find the balance between vulnerability and masculinity without destroying each other or themselves in the process.
Performances will take place on: Thursday, July 30 at 7pm; Friday, July 31 at 7pm; Saturday, August 1 at 3pm; Saturday, August 1 at 7pm; and Sunday, August 2 at 4pm.
Tickets ($20-$50) are available for advance purchase now. The presentation will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission. Please note that this developmental workshop is not open for review.
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