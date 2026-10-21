Photos: LIGHTSCAPE to Return to Brooklyn Botanic Garden

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Lightscape, Brooklyn Botanic Garden's illuminated winter trail, returns for its sixth season from November 20, 2026 to January 3, 2027. Now in its sixth year, Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden is a nearly one-mile trail with more than one million lights that has dazzled hundreds of thousands of visitors during the holiday season. With luminous installations and light-splashed landscapes highlighting the beauty of the Garden in winter, visitors can enjoy an all-new experience this year with a redesigned trail, a curated soundtrack, and special dining and drinking attractions.

Tickets for Brooklyn Botanic Garden's holiday light show are on sale now at bbg.org/lightscape. Listed ticket prices include all fees.

This year's show features 16 distinct installations, including Winter Wonder, a new work for Cherry Esplanade, by ITHACA Studio; a fire garden across the Plant Family Lawn by Culture Creative; Papyrus by Tilt; Moon & Stars by Culture Creative; and I Love Brooklyn by Culture Creative and ArtAV. Returning and reimagined favorites include Bluebonnets by Mandylights, in which 3,000 bluebonnets fill the grass borders on either side of the path near Oak Circle, creating a stunning sea of luminescent flowers; Winter Cathedral by Mandylights; and a reimagined fountain show in the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden by Sense Effects.

Ticket Options

Value Nights: Enjoy Lightscape for a reduced price! Value night tickets are $29 for adults and $15 for children.

Off-Peak Entry: Visit Lightscape on select dates and receive discounted admission. Off-peak tickets are $39 for adults and $22 for children.

21+ Nights: On December 10 and 17, adult visitors are invited to grab a seasonal cocktail or hot chocolate and enjoy all Lightscape has to offer.

Sensory-Friendly Early Entry: On December 3 and 18 at 4 p.m., adults and children with disabilities or sensory sensitivity are invited to enjoy Lightscape without the usual high volume of people. Capacity is limited to ensure the Lightscape trail remains less crowded and more relaxed.

Peak Entry: Experience Lightscape on peak visiting days! Peak entry tickets are $44 for adults and $28 for children.

Not sure when you'll arrive? Anytime Entry tickets allow flexible admission timing on the chosen evening. Anytime Entry tickets are $59 for all levels.

BBG Members: BBG members receive special discounts on all Peak and Off-Peak nights.

Children 2 and under enter for free!

Supporters: Don't miss the special Lightscape Family Benefit on Tuesday, December 8.

For more information and to stay up to date on Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, visit bbg.org/lightscape and follow @brooklynbotanic on social media.

Lightscape is presented in partnership with Sony Music, with the illuminated trail created by Culture Creative.

About Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Brooklyn Botanic Garden connects people to the wonder and power of plants, sparking delight and curiosity about science, culture, and the environment to help create a greener, more sustainable city and world. Its vision is to grow a future where plants, people, and the planet flourish together. Situated on 52 acres in the heart of Brooklyn and open year-round, the Garden is home to over 10,000 kinds of plants and more than 30 specialty gardens.

About Sony Music

Sony Music has been delivering illuminated Christmas trails for over fourteen years. Each trail is carefully designed to showcase the natural and unique environment of the individual location. There are currently 25 trails across the UK, Europe, the U.S., and Australia within the My Christmas Trails and Lightscape portfolios. The chosen partners for national and international heritage and prestigious venues include Blenheim Palace; The National Trust; Forestry England; the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew; Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh; Botanic Gardens, Chicago; and Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne, Australia.

About Culture Creative

Culture Creative is a creative project and production management company based in the UK. The company works across a wide range of cultural fields including art, sport, heritage, tourism, festivals, and events, developing projects from concept to delivery. Since 2013, Culture Creative has worked closely with Sony Music to create illuminated trails in various venues across the UK and overseas.

Photo Credit: Simon Godsave, Courtesy of Brooklyn Botanic Garden

















Photo Credit: Simon Godsave, Courtesy of Brooklyn Botanic Garden

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