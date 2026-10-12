OUR FIRST GALA to Open at American Theatre of Actors

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Our First Gala, an unflinching new theatrical event staging five performances only, will run November 12 through November 15, 2026, at the Sargent Theater at the American Theatre of Actors.

Defying standard benefit tropes—stripping away the polite podiums, rubber-chicken dinners, and silent auctions—Our First Gala repurposes the concept of an inaugural celebration into an urgent dramatic interrogation. Set across the thematic landscape of “Anywhere. Everywhere. Us.,” the production confronts audiences with a central, unyielding question: Why are we still waiting for change?

Founded on the principle that theatre is not merely passive entertainment but an active civic discipline, HoneyVic Productions utilizes performance as a rehearsal space for societal transformation. Our First Gala embodies this ethos, guiding audiences through hard truths and visceral reflection to spark immediate, actionable empathy. The production is helmed by HoneyVic Productions’ co-founding leadership team.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 07 Hrs 11 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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