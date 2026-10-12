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OUR FIRST GALA to Open at American Theatre of Actors

Performances will run November 12 through November 15, 2026.

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OUR FIRST GALA to Open at American Theatre of Actors

Our First Gala, an unflinching new theatrical event staging five performances only, will run November 12 through November 15, 2026, at the Sargent Theater at the American Theatre of Actors.

Defying standard benefit tropes—stripping away the polite podiums, rubber-chicken dinners, and silent auctions—Our First Gala repurposes the concept of an inaugural celebration into an urgent dramatic interrogation. Set across the thematic landscape of “Anywhere. Everywhere. Us.,” the production confronts audiences with a central, unyielding question: Why are we still waiting for change?

Founded on the principle that theatre is not merely passive entertainment but an active civic discipline, HoneyVic Productions utilizes performance as a rehearsal space for societal transformation. Our First Gala embodies this ethos, guiding audiences through hard truths and visceral reflection to spark immediate, actionable empathy. The production is helmed by HoneyVic Productions’ co-founding leadership team.



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