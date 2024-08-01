OF FLESH AND BLOOD Exhibition Opens In Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The much-anticipated exhibition "Of Flesh and Blood" opened yesterday at 35 Meadow Street Studios, offering a deep dive into the human experience through the lens of photography. Juried by veteran photographers Gaspar Marquez and Erica Reade, this thought-provoking showcase, presented by Us for the Arts, brought together a diverse array of photographers who explore the theme of physicality, challenging the digital age's portrayal of human life.

The show presented pieces by well-seasoned national and international photographic artists such as Anya Broido, who captivated audiences with her tactile black-and-white photograph exploring the intersection of urban decay and human aging, celebrating resilience and vibrancy beyond societal expectations. Other artists included Charlie Lederer, whose work addressed political themes, reflecting the power of peaceful protest and unity during moments of social upheaval, and Nika de Carlo, who documented her recovery journey from addiction, capturing tender moments that underscored human resilience and connection. The Colombian photographer Julian Montenegro presented a piece depicting human resilience and unity in the face of adversity, offering a powerful reminder of the warmth that human connections provide.

Cuban artist Yoanny Aldaya was also selected for this show, where he used self-representation to confront viewers with complexities of personal identity, material deficiencies, and social norms, challenging societal expectations and the delicate balance individuals maintain in their lives. Photographer Michael Trimboli portrayed the isolation of urban living in his depiction of Rockefeller Center, inviting viewers to reflect on contemporary structures of power and the nature of city life. Vu Nguyen, originally from Vietnam, mesmerized viewers with his cyanotype, emphasizing the depth and complexity of alternative photographic processes, while Aaron Kelly highlighted the fleeting beauty of human encounters in a busy diner through his tribute to analog photography.

Other notable works included Kimber Devaney's exploration of personal emotions through self-portraiture, capturing the physical and emotional release associated with grief, and Kyle Gar-Ho Lui's documentation of deep bonds formed through shared passions, highlighting the intimacy and evolution of chosen families within immigrant and cisgender male communities. Kendra Heisler's contribution addressed issues of gender, power, and secrecy, inviting viewers to delve into the conflict between societal conformity and individual expression.

The opening of the "Of Flesh and Blood" exhibition was a compelling reminder of photography's power to capture and convey the essence of human experience, underscoring the enduring relevance of image-making in preserving the authenticity of our physical and emotional lives. As visitors left the gallery, they carried with them a renewed appreciation for the tangible connections that define our existence in an increasingly digital world.

