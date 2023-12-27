NYC Performance Artist Matthew Silver To Take The Stage In An Oz Inspired Night Of Whimsy

Prepare to embark on a whimsical journey down the yellow brick road as renowned venue, TV Eye, transforms into the fantastical world of Oz on January 3rd. This one-of-a-kind event brings together legendary performance artist Matthew Silver and the Wavy award-winning band, Theophobia, alongside the enchanting sounds of Femcel and MZZTR for an unforgettable night of music, art, and immersive entertainment.

Celebrated for his vibrant, captivating and off the wall performances, Matthew Silver will enchant audiences with his unique brand of interactive and thought-provoking artistry. Known for his spontaneous and wildly engaging antics, Silver's presence promises to infuse the evening with an extra dose of magic straight from the land of Oz.

Speaking to iCan, Silver said: "My role as a clown, trickster and village idiot is to parody excessive seriousness by playing with taboos, rules, and social norms. My inspiration comes from my heart. I perform for smiles and laughter, loosening people's armor, and opening up a portal for imagination, creativity and love."

Sharing the stage, Theophobia, winners of the esteemed Wavy award, will grace the audience with their genre-defying soundscapes that meld elements of glam rock, new wave, and theatrical performance. Their spellbinding performance is sure to transport attendees into a musical reverie.

Femcel and MZZTR, both rising talents in the music scene, will add their own distinct flair to the evening, ensuring an eclectic mix of sounds that harmonize with the Oz-themed atmosphere.

The Wizard of Oz themed concert and party will take place at TV Eye, Jonathan Toubin's iconic venue located in Ridgewood, on January 3rd. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the spirit of Oz.

Click Here, and doors will open at 7 PM. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of an unforgettable night that promises to transcend the ordinary and transport you to a world of wonder.

TV Eye, under the curation of Jonathan Toubin, is a beloved venue known for hosting diverse and electrifying events that showcase a spectrum of musical talents and artistic experiences.