Miriam Silverman to Star in Reading of THE VERGE at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classic Stage Company and Fiasco Theater, in collaboration with Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre’s Expand The Canon, will present a one-night-only reading of The Verge by Pulitzer Prize winner Susan Glaspell (Trifles), starring Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window). Directed by Jessie Austrian (Fiasco Theater’s Pericles), The Verge will be presented at Brooklyn Botanic Garden in the Steinhardt Conservatory on Monday April 8 at 7:30pm. Doors will open at 6:30pm and tickets are available now.

Set in a greenhouse, this rarely-heard play can now be seen in the perfect setting of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s beautiful plant-life. Audience members will be able to tour the Garden’s lush Conservatory with a complimentary glass of wine before watching Glaspell’s stunning play. Highlighting this under-appreciated, female-driven dramatic work, particularly in this unique environment, speaks directly to the missions of the three theaters collaborating to share it with audiences.

Susan Glaspell’s 1921 play The Verge is a post-war portrait of a woman created and creating through destruction. Claire Archer (Miriam Silverman) attempts to transcend the constraints of modern life through the breeding of new plants, despite a literal Tom, Dick, and Harry trying to stop her. As the blossoming of her latest creation approaches, her sanity is called into question and tensions around her unique way of life explode. A piece that is by turns devastating philosophical portraiture, droll farce, and scathing feminist cry, The Verge comes together in a pressure cooker analysis of prescribed womanhood.

Additional cast members of The Verge will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for The Verge begin at $41 and are available at www.showclix.com/event/staged-reading-the-verge/listing. All tickets include complimentary wine and self-guided tours of the Garden’s Conservatory before the performance. To learn more about the reading, please visit: www.bbg.org/visit/event/staged_reading_the_verge.

CSC is currently presenting Fiasco Theater’s Pericles, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Fiasco’s Co-Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Ben Steinfeld. The show began previews on February 8, opened on February 26, and is running through March 24, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at www.classicstage.org.