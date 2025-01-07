Matthew Gasda's OpenAI-Inspired Boardroom Drama DOOMERS Begins Performances This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Brooklyn Center for Theater Research's repertory players are bringing Matthew Gasda's new OpenAI-inspired boardroom drama DOOMERS–which follows the unraveling of a tech company as its leaders clash over ambition, ethics, and the dangerous pursuit of Artificial General Intelligence–to life.

The new play chronicles AI company MindMesh ousting its gay, maybe sociopathic CEO Seth. While the first act documents Seth and his acolytes preparing for war, the second act presents the debates among the MindMesh Board: the backstabbers, ethicists, and autistics who booted Seth from his own company.

DOOMERS exposes both Seth and his antagonists' human flaws amid looming catastrophe and asks the question: in humanity's last act, who plays God?

Philosophical debates, twink lust, and Silicon Valley navel gazing–DOOMERS will cover it all. And just as Gasda's players staged Dimes Square in living rooms, they're performing DOOMERS in tech tycoon-style apartments, offices, and galleries across New York and San Francisco, reflecting the naturalistic (if cringe) habitats of the Silicon Valley elite.

Tickets are available here.

New York Show Dates

artXnyc

409 West 14th Street

New York, NY 10014

Thursday, January 30 7:30pm (PRESS NIGHT)

Friday, January 31: 7:30pm* (OPENING)

Saturday, February 1: 7:30pm*

*talkback and reception to follow

The Brooklyn Center for Theater Research

249 Huron St, 2nd floor

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Tuesday, February 11: 8:00pm

Wednesday, February 12: 8:00pm

Saturday, February 15: 8:00pm

Tuesday, February 18: 8:00pm

Wednesday, February 19: 8:00pm

Friday, February 21: 8:00pm

Saturday: February 22: 8:00 pm

SAN FRANCISCO SHOW DATES:

Pallas Gallery

1111 Geary Blvd.

San Francisco CA

94109

Thursday, March 6: 7pm Preview #1

Friday, March 7: 7pm Preview #2 (PRESS NIGHT)

Saturday, March 8: 7pm (OPENING)

Sunday, March 9: 7 pm

Thursday, March 13: 7 pm

Friday, March 14: 7 pm

Saturday, March 15: 7 pm

Sunday, March 16: 7 pm

Thursday, March 20: 7 pm

Friday, March 21: 7 pm

Saturday, March 22: 7 pm

for more info please visit brooklyncenterfortheatreresearch.com.

Comments