MAS QUE UN PETALO to be Presented at The Exponential Festival

Collectives Assemble! (a merger between FUN Co. and No Exit Theater Collective) will present the upcoming production of "más que un pétalo", an interdisciplinary theatrical experience set to take the stage this coming January 2024 in Williamsburg. The show, presented by The Brick Theater in association with the main artist Salomé Egas, will run from January 23 to 27th, 2024 as part of the IX edition of The Exponential Festival.

"más que un pétalo" (more than a petal) is a 60-minute show deconstructing the Ecuadorian immigrant experience in the United States. By recreating the immigrant journey of a taxo flower (an Ecuadorian native plant) using dance, theater, textile arts, original music and stop-motion projections, the performance invites audiences on a journey towards self-acceptance, radical self-love, and the uplifting of immigrant narratives.

Photographed: Salomé Egas, by Mariela Rea (September 2022) at UsagiNY

"más que un pétalo" is presented with support from The Opportunity Agenda's Narrative Innovator's Lab and the NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre by the City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) in association with the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA).

CAST & CREW

Salomé Egas (writer/performer/choreographer/costume designer), Brynne O'Rourke (producer/ director/dramaturg), Zeynep Akça (producer), Annie Del Hierro-Jost (set designer), Julián Velasco (composer), Hayley García Parnell (lighting designer), Iman Louis-Jeune (projection designer), Kira Joy Williams (assistant director), Eulàlia Comas (stage manager), Ana Gabriel (assistant stage manager) and India Stachyra (marketing coordinator).

DATES

January 23rd 8pm

January 24th 8pm

January 25th 8pm*

January 26th 8pm

January 27th 3pm* & 8pm

TICKETS Click Here

ABOUT THE PRODUCING COMPANIES

Collectives Assemble! (CA!) is an experimental theater project created by FUN Co. and NETC that aims to envision, develop and practice a sustainable model of collaboration among small theater collectives. Through our artistic and educational programming, we aim to create: 1) experimental work that centers and amplifies BIPOC, immigrant, and queer voices with the goal of nurturing solidarity and allyship among our social justice oriented missions; 2) educational programming that provides tools for creating and producing for our artists and community; 3) visibility and equitable pay for our artists with the goal to promote collaboration while respecting artistic autonomy;

4) a network of technical, artistic and financial support for our collectives that invite an abundance of opportunities to thrive together; and, 5) a community support system that can reach and mobilize more collectives to assemble!

The Fierce Untamed Niñes Collective (FUN Co.) is a theater, dance and film ensemble that was created in 2017 as an act of resistance against institutional and interpersonal racial violence perpetrated against BIPOC immigrant femme bodies. In the divisive political aftermath created during the Trump years, the members of FUN Co. do the work of piecing together narratives for the stage that embody and retell just a few of the millions of stories that have been silenced or systematically denied their rightful space in history. Through the use of anecdotal poetry, narrative, movement, installation, textiles and original music; BIPOC immigrant and queer women actively dissect the prejudices held against immigrants, find joy in creating communities of care and belonging; and envision borderless futures for all. Productions include: "Más que un Pétalo", "S.A.D.F.U.K.C or Singles are Dating (for United KCumglomerates)" in partnership with Studio Maya NYC at Dixon Place in 2020; "STEREOFLIGHT" while in residence at Sitting Shotgun Theater Company in 2019. The collective has performed their works-in progress at Joe's Pub at the Public, Triskellion Arts, Dixon Place, Usagi Gallery, MOtiVE Brooklyn, DUMBO Archway, Tang Museum, and CUNY.

No Exit Theatre Collective (NETC) is a community-oriented artist collective and multimedia performance arts platform that functions as an innovative playground for radical thought, practice, and exploration. We center and serve those historically marginalized, disenfranchised, and othered by traditional societal frameworks. Through the creation of collaborative theatrical projects, we facilitate a culture and practice to create accessible pathways for storytelling, generation, and communion in artistry, industry, and education.

NETC started as a digital theater company at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with each digital production followed by a talkback and/or teach-in about the themes of the play. The plays and following presentations were all offered free of charge to other artists and/or BIPOC, Queer, and other historically marginalized communities. Since April 2020, NETC has produced countless works both digitally and in-person Recent productions include: "Ubu Roix", an adaptation of Alfred Jarry's "Ubu Roi" at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Rachel Weekley's "King of Nothing" at The Brick with the support of The Puffin Foundation. While in residence at IRT, we developed new and public domain works, includingZora Neale Hurston's "Cold Keener" directed by Courtney Bryan Devon and RJ Christian and Cameron Reese's new musical "Angry Brits Stomping" in collaboration with The Hearty Meal Theater Company.