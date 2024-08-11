MAD MASKORADE: YOUR RESCUE FROM ROUTINE Set For Brooklyn Art Haus in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This September 28th, dive into a night of comedy that defies conventions with Mad Maskorade: Your Rescue From Routine. This extraordinary event merges two unique shows: the Time Out NY recommended Misfit Variety Show and the avant-clown sensation Idiot's Hour, bringing together a lineup of NYC alternative performers and internationally touring comedians, in a night of a night of laughs, creativity, and community.

The experience is as immersive as it is entertaining. Before and after shows, enjoy a vibrant atmosphere with a live DJ, performance artists, and a dress-up booth. This event is designed to create community and provide a space where connections are easily made, whether you come alone or with friends. It's a night not to be missed, offering a unique blend of comedy and creative flair that's unparalleled in the city, your chance to step away from the daily grind.

7:30 PM - Misfit Variety Show: A Joyful Comedy Nite

Host Lauren LoGiudice ("fierce" - The New York Times) comes back to NYC fresh from the successful United States of Misfits Tour. She assembles a rotating cast of eclectic comedians to create a comedy experience for those who don't fit the mold. Lauren blends incisive wit with heartfelt joke-telling, creating a comedy experience that resonates deeply with anyone who's ever been an outsider. Whether you feel alone being the misfit of the family or of the world at large, this Time Out New York recommended variety show will make you feel you belong.

9:30 PM - Idiot's Hour

An avant-clown variety show, driven by a deeply rooted need in human society to celebrate our Inner Idiot. You could say they have a cult-like following, but they're too anarchic to be considered so. Hosted by Matthew Silver, an underground clown known for his performances on Adult Swim and MTV, alongside co-producer Jeff Quintana, aka The Powerful Comedy, a high-energy act combining the rapid-fire jokes of standup with the character-driven humor of Jim Carrey.

Mad Maskorade offers an unparalleled blend of comedy, creativity, and community in New York City.

For more details and tickets, visit: www.stellartickets.com/o/brooklyn-art-haus--2/events/mad-maskorade

