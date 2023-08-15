Last Chance Dancers Collaborate with Local Indie Punks for Live Show at TV EYE

Brooklyn's wildest burlesque troupe is combining forces with local indie punks to keep the spirit of old New York alive and thriving and it's goin' down at NYC's only Iggy Pop-approved bar: TV EYE.

The Last Chance Dancers are a queer troupe who perform to vinyl albums at their monthly shows. For their quarterly series, they join forces with local bands to put on a live show for people who wanna party hard on a Tuesday.

Starring Maggie McMuffin, Queensiñera, Esme, Xaddy Addy, and Venatrix, featuring guest stars Jordanna James, and Kita St. Cyr, this line up of sideshow, drag, and burlesque is going to open the night.

Then the deliciously queer Boy Howdy! hits the stage for an amped up set full of original songs and a few surprises. This will be the first time that LCD and Boy Howdy! collaborate.

DJ dance party to follow!

