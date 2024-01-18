Kitchen Sink Theatre Company to Present NYC Premiere Of DELIVERY BOY by Jaden Alvaro Gines

Kitchen Sink Theatre Company will present DELIVERY BOY written by Jaden Alvaro Gines and directed by Ryan Henry. DELIVERY BOY previously premiered as a workshop at Philadelphia's 2023 Equinox New Play Festival. The production is slated for a limited run, with evening performances on February 1-4 and 8-11 and matinee performances February 10-11.

DELIVERY BOY is a unique seriocomedy that focuses heavily on the lower middle class of America, giving perspective on the families who are stuck in a never ending struggle of spending every last bit of money to stay exactly where they are stuck. The play deals with the slow, clawing nature of depression, mental illness, and generational trauma, with a heavy emphasis on the hefty burden of the college admissions economics-all seen through the eyes of a teenager on the cusp of securing a college experience. With two hours to midnight on New Years Eve, Delivery Boy (Kathleen Salazar) is stuck delivering pizzas on his old, rusty bicycle in the center of working class suburbia. With no goals, no plans for the future, and his aspirations for college being far gone, Delivery Boy must come to terms with those he's lost, who he wants to be, and what lies ahead of him in the new year, all while the clock ticks down to midnight.

"To some, this may sound all too familiar," shared playwright Jaden Alvaro Gines. "To others, Delivery Boy's story may just sound like another statistic that gets added onto a growing number at the end of every passing year... We need to understand that this is a real problem. Whether you are working three jobs just to afford your rent, or have been fortunate enough not to feel those restraints against you, this story isn't just for those who have to delivery pizzas on their bike in order to find salvation-it's for anyone willing to stop and listen for a just moment, to see this cycle that must be broken told through the story of a character who can be seen in any home in America."

Joining Kathleen Salazar (Delivery Boy) in the New York City premiere of DELIVERY BOY is Jessica Lamonaca (Mrs. Gonzalez).

The production includes lighting design by Lee Anne Meeks, sound design by Em Hausmann, and prop management by Izy Taylor. Jenna Baker Morrissey serves as the production stage manager.

At the start of 2024, Kitchen Sink Theatre Company's season begins a winter reading series, which includes the premiere of EVER, OSCAR on Saturday, January 6, written and directed by Maeve Aurora Chapman, and MURDER! AT THE HEINEKEN ESTATE on Saturday, January 20, written by Grace Mitscherlich and directed by Katie Royse Ginther. Kitchen Sink's spring season continues after DELIVERY BOY with more staged readings; STRIKE/OUT on Monday, February 19, written by Lizz Mangan and directed by Em Hausmann, and AFFECTING EXPRESSION on Saturday, February 24, written by Eliana Cohen-Orth and directed by Eliyana Abraham. Following the winter reading series will mark the world premiere of NOSEBLEED: A "COMEDY" ABOUT HYPOTHETICALS, MAIL, AND CRAZY LOUD SEX written by Carly Polistina. In the fall of 2024, playwright Cory Sapienza makes his New York City debut with the bold, insightful play PILLOW TALK. Co-directed by Sapienza and Jesse Hartley, the world premiere play is an honest exploration of sexual encounters in the transgender community.

BIOS:

JADEN ALVARO GINES they/them (Playwright) is a Genderqueer, Latino playwright from working class New Jersey, currently based out of Philadelphia. Their work focuses heavily on the issues plaguing middle class America, touching on topics such as economic strife, the American dream, Trans and Queer bodies, and the attempt at life as an everyday working person. They attempt to reflect the people from their communities that would otherwise be forgotten in the theater world, and produce work that has been put to the side in the craft in recent years. Most recently, their monologue piece, Delivery Boy, was produced through the Equinox New Play Festival out of Philadelphia. Their work has been produced by Theatermania.com, the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, and they have had the pleasure of collaborating with other fine artists and collectives in and around New York.

Ryan Henry she/her (Director) is a director, dramaturg, and theatre-maker based in NYC and New Jersey. After graduating with a Master's degree in Theatre and a Bachelor's in Communication from Villanova University, she has been exploring the world of narratives through a variety of projects. Select directing credits include Descent (Villanova Theatre), Taking Note (Villanova Television Network). Select dramaturgical credits include MADDIE: A New Musical (NYTF & off-Broadway run), Selma Burke by Caroline Russel King and Maria Crookes, Renewal by Mike Power, Chrysalis (Villanova Theatre). Ryan has worked as Co-Producer for Manhattan Comedy School, and Dramaturgy, Marketing, & Multimedia Intern at the New Ohio Theater. ryan-henry.com

KATHLEEN SALAZAR they/them (Delivery Boy) is a queer/non-binary artist hailing from the Bay Area. They moved to NYC to pursue their artistic endeavors including acting, music, and writing. Through all mediums of their work they strive to tell authentic queer stories and give a voice to those who feel outside of any classification. Select credits include Sunny and Dawn (Spritz Theater Company), As You Like It (Catskill Mountain Shakes), Romeo and Juliet (Kerosene Theatre Company), Don't Look Back (Voyage Theatre Company), Homosilica: Glass is Gay (MAD Museum), Hamlet (Shakespeare in the Square), A Christmas Carol (Center Rep), Bridges (Berkeley Playhouse).

JESSICA LAMONACA she/her (Mrs. Gonzalez) Jessica LaMonaca is an Actress, Comedian, Writer, and Dancer. She spends her time living between Philadelphia and New York City. She was a member of the NBA Philadelphia 76ers Professional Dance Team. Her time with the 76ers included on-air in-arena hosting, coaching the Philadelphia Old City Senior Dancers, numerous television appearances, a magazine cover feature, being selected to represent the team in an NBA All-Star game, and two trips with the NBA for performances around China. Jessica's passion for comedy developed at Upright Citizens Brigade. She graduated from UCB's Improv, Character, and Sketch certificate program at the New York training center. Since then Jessica has performed at multiple theaters, doing numerous sketch, improv, and stand-up comedy shows. She wrote and performed a two woman live show "LaMonaca Twins Star in Twin Show." Jessica has trained at multiple acting and film schools, including the Identity School of Acting. She is currently working on creating her own film projects through LaMonaca Productions, including online content and live comedic performance. Select credits include Trojan Woman (Philly Improv Theater), Damn Yankees (Everett Theater), Impractical Jokers (Tru TV), Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Telemundo), Mare of Easttown (HBO), Three Woman (Showtime). jessicalamonaca.com

ABOUT KITCHEN SINK THEATRE COMPANY:

Kitchen Sink Theatre Company is led by a majority of trans, nonbinary, and queer theatre makers, who strive to tell stories which speak to the experiences of our generation-specifically queer stories, or stories with major themes of social change/justice. By connecting primarily with other LGBTQIA+ theatre-makers, Kitchen Sink is able to create art that other young queer folks can identify with and relate to. Kitchen Sink prioritizes giving space to those who haven't seen much representation on stage or screen, actively choosing to work with up-and-coming playwrights with strong stories and experiences to share.

Kitchen Sink was founded by Katie Royse Ginther and Audrey Andrews in 2021, when the two decided to produce a performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with members of the community in Seattle, WA. With the help of community fundraisers and general donations, four performances of Rocky Horror took place at The Fairhaven Firehouse Event Center in Bellingham, WA, with a set created by Andrews and members of The Sylvia Center for the Arts (Now New Prospect Theatre). After Rocky Horror's large following, Royse Ginther decided to produce and direct another project in Bellingham, this time out of The Sylvia Center for the Arts. Good Water, written by Jessica Moreland, is now a nationally acclaimed play that received recognition from The Kennedy Center in 2022 for being an outstanding new play that best represented the voice of the writer. Good Water reached an entirely new population of theatre-lovers in the Bellingham and Seattle area, inspiring Royse Ginther to put on a summer stock season in partnership with The Sylvia Center.

From there, Kitchen Sink's following continued to grow, inspiring Royse Ginther to take it with her to New York City. Kitchen Sink Theatre Company makes space for artists in the community to experiment with their own creativity, and strives to make a space that supports members of the community who have a passion for creating their own reality onstage (thus their slogan, Theatre for the community, by the community.). That includes actors, playwrights, technical theater creators, directors, and designers. Click Here @kitchensinktheatrecompany

TICKET INFORMATION

February 1-11, 2024 - KSTC Studios @ 942 Bergen St. 11238

Thursday through Sunday at 7PM, with 2PM matinee performances on February 10-11.

$20 general admission, OR sliding scale / pay-what-you-can

$35 premium tickets

$10 student tickets, OR sliding scale / pay-what-you-can

Buy tickets: www.kitchensinktheatrecompany.com/deliveryboy

Running time: 90 min, no intermission.

Preview February 1. Critics are invited on or after February 1 (opening date).