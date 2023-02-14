Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jenny Odell Will Appear in Conversation with Jia Tolentino Next Month

The event is on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30pm.

Feb. 14, 2023  
Jenny Odell will appear in conversation with Jia Tolentino for the launch of Saving Time, co-presented by BAM and Greenlight Bookstore as part of Unbound. The event is on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30pm at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space) 321 Ashland Pl., Brooklyn, NY.

Tickets: $40, including a pre-signed hardcover copy of Saving Time

What if you don't have time to spend? How is our painful relationship to time inextricably connected not only to persisting social inequities but to the climate crisis, existential dread, and a lethal fatalism? How might we imagine a world not centered on work, the office clock, or the profit motive? In this intimate evening of conversation, multi-disciplinary artist and author Jenny Odell explores these questions and more with New Yorker staff writer and author Jia Tolentino, offering different ways to experience time and find a more humane, responsive way of living. Celebrating the launch of Saving Time, her dazzling, subversive, and deeply hopeful book, The New York Times bestselling author of How to Do Nothing helps us see how we might take inspiration from pre-industrial cultures, ecological cues, and geological timescales to become stewards of different rhythms of life.

Visit BAM.org for more information.

Jenny Odell is a multi-disciplinary artist and author. Her first book was The New York Times bestseller, How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy. Her writing has appeared in The Atlantic, The New York Times, Sierra magazine, and more. She lives in Oakland, California.

Jia Tolentino is a staff writer at the New Yorker and the author of the essay collection Trick Mirror.



Freestyle Love Supreme Creator Debuts AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS At Midnight Theatre Photo
'Freestyle Love Supreme' Creator Debuts AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS At Midnight Theatre
From co-creator of Tony Award Winning Freestyle Love Supreme and Speechless, comes musical improv show, American Immigrants. In their New York show debut at Midnight Theatre, Anthony Veneziale (Tony Award recipient for Freestyle Love Supreme) and Vivek Venugopal (Speechless) interview audiences to find out their moving, heartbreaking and triumphant immigrant stories.
James Clements Named Brooklyn Arts Council SU-CASA Artist-in-Residence Photo
James Clements Named Brooklyn Arts Council SU-CASA Artist-in-Residence
James Clements, a Scottish theatremaker and actor based between New York and Glasgow, has been announced as a SU-CASA Artist-in-Residence for the Brooklyn Arts Council for the second consecutive year.
The Parsnip Ship to Present Radio Roots Writers Group Production AND THE ANSWER IS… Photo
The Parsnip Ship to Present Radio Roots Writers Group Production AND THE ANSWER IS…by Gina Femia
The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) to present the live in person recording of their Radio Roots Writers Group production, And the answer is... by Gina Femia.
ARCHIVE OF DESIRE: A FESTIVAL INSPIRED BY THE POET C.P. CAVAF to be Presented This Spring Photo
ARCHIVE OF DESIRE: A FESTIVAL INSPIRED BY THE POET C.P. CAVAF to be Presented This Spring
The Onassis Foundation will present 'Archive of Desire': A Festival Inspired by the Poet C.P. Cavafy, a momentous gathering of artists responding to a poet’s legacy that stretches across every facet of the arts, yet remains widely undiscovered in the U.S.

