JACK Announces 2024 Fall Season

This fall, JACK will dive deep into their commitment to fostering artistic exploration and collective transformation.

The season kicks off with S T A R R Busby's Working Up A Surrender: Collective Healing Experiments currently running at JACK. S T A R R invites audiences to participate in this immersive experience that blends guided meditation, community response sessions, and transportive concerts infused with the synesthetic responses of Clinton Hill/Bed Stuy community members.

Then in September, JACKLabs artist, Carolina Đỗ will present her thought-provoking new play Aliens of Extraordinary Abilities (Exit Route I-485) which explores themes of human resilience in the face of an unforgiving immigration system. October brings back vibrant JACK regulars, ¡OYE! Group with ¡OYE! Avant Garde Night, a festival showcasing NYC artists who are pushing boundaries across disciplines. Matteo Liberatore will pop in for a one night only performance of Molto Ohm which explores the dark side of our digital world and the emotional toll it takes on human connection. November ushers in potent voices beginning with a weekend of readings of Z & Co (Aziza Barnes)'s new play FKA I AM A BAD BLK PERSON which confronts societal pressures and self-doubt through a darkly comedic exploration of Black identity.

This will be followed by UNDOXX, a multi-week series curated by zavé martohardjono, Maya Simone Z., and Jamie Chan tackling censorship in the arts. UNDOXX will feature performances, films, discussions, and resource-sharing events that empower artists to navigate the ever-changing landscape of creative freedom. Learn more about each project below!

