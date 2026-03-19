IPHIGENIA Comes to Arcola Theatre in a New Adaptation by Serdar Biliş

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Arcola Theatre will present the UK premiere of IPHIGENIA, adapted and directed by Serdar Biliş, with an English version by Stephen Sharkey. Performances will run from April 9 through May 2, 2026 in Studio 2, with a press night scheduled for April 13.

This new staging reimagines Euripides’ tragedy through a contemporary lens, incorporating testimonies from women affected by war. The production places the story of Agamemnon and his daughter alongside modern reflections on loss, power, and sacrifice.

The cast includes Simon Kunz as Agamemnon, Mithra Malek as Iphigenia, and Indra Ové as Clytemnestra. Live music will be performed by Kalia Lyraki, whose work draws on Eastern Mediterranean traditions.

In this version, the traditional Greek chorus is replaced with filmed testimonies from women across cultures, presented alongside live performance. The production combines ancient text with contemporary material to examine questions of duty, parenthood, and the impact of conflict.

IPHIGENIA

By Euripides, in an English version by Stephen Sharkey

Adapted and directed by Serdar Biliş

Arcola Theatre, Studio 2

9 April – 2 May 2026

Press night: Monday 13 April

Tickets: £12–£39

https://www.arcolatheatre.com/event/iphigenia/

The play follows Agamemnon, who is told that in order for the Greek fleet to sail to Troy, he must sacrifice his daughter. This adaptation frames the story through both myth and contemporary experience, blending live performance, music, and recorded testimony.