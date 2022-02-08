GENEROUS LAUGHS 2022 : An ACLU of Mississippi Benefit Show Announced at littlefield NYC

Littlefield will present Generous Laughs 2022: An ACLU of Mississippi Benefit Show, returning for its third installment on Tuesday, March 1st at 8:00 PM!

Having highlighted worthwhile organizations like The Pride Fund to End Gun Violence and RAICES in its previous iterations, this year's Generous Laughs will benefit the ACLU of Mississippi, a crucial nonprofit dedicated to promoting, defending, and extending civil rights and civil liberties to every Mississippian. Y'all means all!

Generous Laughs 2022 features a rootin' tootin' roundup of comedians and musical performers including Christi Chiello (Comedy Central, "It's Christi, B*tch!"), Sofia Dobrushin (HBO), Jared Goldstein (Vulture Comics to Watch 2021), Hari Kondabolu ("Warn Your Relatives" Netflix), Ian Lockwood ("Not Like Other Girls"), Monique Moses ("Astronomy Club" Netflix), Natasha Vaynblat ("The Tonight Show"), and Jessica Watkins ("SPECIALish")! Join your hosts and southern New York transplants Mary Bess Pritchett and Lizzy Ana Lincoln for a night of pure delight as we celebrate an incredible organization and the power of giving back!

Mary Bess Pritchett is a Brooklyn based performer, producer, and cheese fanatic from Mississippi, the land of Dairy Queens and collard greens. Her credits include your favorite live comedy show and film screening series Hoff's Horrorfest, the entertainment and culture podcast Know Your Role(s), along with appearances at The Annoyance Theater NY, The Armory Comedy, and the Brooklyn Comedy Collective. Find her online at marybesspritchett.com and in the world supporting the incredible work of The Jed Foundation.

Lizzy Ana Lincoln is a performer, educator, improviser, producer and Amish romance novel enthusiast originally from Austin, Texas. She is the co-host and founding producer of Paper Kraine, a semi-monthly new-works-in-development night at the Kraine theater currently in its sixth season. Upcoming projects include MEAT, a surreal comedy about self-improvement, at Frigid Fest in February and the Spring season of Paper Kraine. Catch her with indie improv team Manta Ray Police Force, toting around neonatal kittens for foster work with @brooklyninsomnicat, or on the internet @lizzylink.

ACLU of Mississippi is a nonprofit organization founded in 1969 in the thick of the Civil Rights Movement dedicated to promoting, defending, and extending civil rights and civil liberties to all Mississippians with emphasis on issues related to criminal justice reform, education opportunities, equal access/equality for all, voting rights, and governmental transparency and accountability. The ACLU of MS accomplishes their mission through legislation, litigation and advocacy with the support of donors like you! Learn more at www.aclu-ms.org.

Event Link: https://littlefieldnyc.com/event/?wfea_eb_id=231248168497

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/generous-laughs-2022-an-aclu-of-mississippi-benefit-show-tickets-231248168497