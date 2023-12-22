Frankie Rodriguez & More to Star in New Play THE LAST TIME I SAW CAILEIGH at Brooklyn Art Haus

A new play, The Last Time I Saw Caileigh, will be presented at Brooklyn Art Haus January 25th-28th 2024, all at 7:30pm.

The Last Time I Saw Caileigh is a dark, funny and heartfelt one-act play that explores the erasure of queer people through the lens of an unsolved mystery and an underground trial. It asks questions about gender, who we hold accountable for injustice... and fish sex changes. It was devised collaboratively by myself and three collaborators at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where we met doing an MA in Theatre Lab, the only postgraduate acting degree in the UK with an emphasis on creating new work. After graduating, we went on to perform the piece at the Coronet Theatre in Notting Hill and January 2024 will mark its U.S. premiere.

The cast features:

Victoria Sasso (they/them)- Caileigh, Co-Creator

Victoria earned their BFA in Acting from California State University, Fullerton before moving to New York City, where they worked professionally on projects ranging from national tours to Shakespeare Festivals to Musical Theatre. They are now based primarily in London, having just completed an MA at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Most recently, Victoria worked on Peacock’s The Continental: From The World of John Wick. They are especially passionate about collaborating with other artists to create new work that tells stories from queer and feminist perspectives.

Harun Ćehović (he/him)- Faruk, Co-Creator

Harun Cehovic hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He graduated from the Academy of Performing Arts Sarajevo with a Bachelor's degree in Acting and recently completed his Master's degree in Theatre Lab at RADA. Harun has acted in several plays with the National Theater Sarajevo and has also appeared in short and feature films across Bosnia, Serbia, Croatia, and Italy. The short film he produced and wrote, "Finchley Lane,” opened the OFF Film Festival in Sarajevo this year.

Helen Percival (she/her)- Maureen, Co-Creator

Helen Percival trained at RADA and is an actor, poet, singer and theatre maker. She has performed in numerous theatre productions and recently wrote and acted in her first short film ‘Yellow Roses’. She was nominated for the Spotlight Prize and has been described as ‘an impressive character actor' by the British Theatre Guide. Prior to training as an actor, she studied Anthropology at Durham University and worked as a broadcast journalist in London and Paris, covering international breaking news stories.

Frankie Rodriguez* (he/him)- Maxime

Frankie Rodriguez is best known for his role as Carlos in Disney+’s Emmy-nominated “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”. Other TV: “Bunk’d” (Disney Channel), “Will & Grace” (NBC), “Modern Family” (ABC). Theatre: Calvin Berger (Calvin Berger), Dog Sees God (Beethoven), She Loves Me (Arpad), Into The Woods (Jack), Spring Awakening (Ernst). Frankie can also be heard on the soundtracks for “HSMTMTS” (seasons 1-4), “Disney Princess Remixed”, and the Disney Channel original movie “Christmas Again.” IG @frankiearodriguez