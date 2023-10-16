Dialogue with Three Chords to Present STRANGE CHALICES OF VISION at Industry City

Dialogue with Three Chords will present "Strange Chalices of Vision," the next installment in their serialized play "A Brooklyn Arcanum" at Brooklyn's Industry City. Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the performance includes a night of Halloween plays about hoaxes, ghosts, the alchemical properties of alcohol, and deals with the devil.

The show includes a live musical performance by GreenLady, a Psych Folk trio, and starts at 8pm on Thursday, October 26th at the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. First floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office or online: Click Here No one will be turned away who is unable to pay.

This season, the themes for the plays are determined by a three-card tarot spread with two major arcana cards becoming the controlling idea of each play and the minor card suggesting the relationship between the two plays.

In "The Wheel of Fortune or This Sublime Chemical Speculation," the last surviving sister from a world-famous spiritualist act sits alone drinking vodka and arguing about the afterlife with her dead sisters.

"The Devil or Into Strange Vagaries We Fall" is a modern re-telling of a 16th century Dutch miracle play in which a young woman enters into a deal with the Devil, not for riches, beauty, or health, but rather for knowledge of music, arithmetic, geometry, astronomy, rhetoric, grammar, logic, and poetry.

These October plays form a part of the ongoing narrative of "A Brooklyn Arcanum," a serialized format D3C created that allows for the plays to be seen individually, while repeated audience members will notice interconnected characters and themes.

A Brooklyn Arcanum" is presented by BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE), who founded the Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City. BkONE Co-founder Anthony Marino says he's thrilled to present D3C's ongoing play series, calling D3C "our sister company and family."

GreenLady can be found here: https://instagram.com/greenladymusic?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec

BrooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. In 2023 the partnered with Industry City to open the Tom Kane Theatre as their new artistic home. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism BrooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. BrooklynONE has had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. More information on BrooklynONE can be found at:

https://www.facebook.com/bkONEproductions/