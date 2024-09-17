Dialogue With Three Chords Opens Fall 2024 Season With OUR FICTIONS WILL OUTLIVE US

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dialogue with Three Chords will begin their Fall 2024 season with "Our Fictions Will Outlive Us" at Brooklyn's Industry City. Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the performance includes three original short plays and a burlesque performance by Audrey Three. The show starts at 8pm on Thursday, September 26th at the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. First floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office or online: https://www.bkone.org/tix

No one will be turned away who is unable to pay. "Our Fictions Will Outlive Us" is presented by BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE).

This is the 14th season of original indie theater from D3C. Each performance will feature a deluxe reissue: one play drawn from the previous 13 seasons along with two new "B-Sides" that fit the theme of the older play.

Each night will also include a "liner notes" presentation from Gracia discussing the background, historical context, and process behind the plays.

"Our Fictions Will Outlive Us" features:

"The Wickedest Girls in the World Plan to Assassinate Thomas Edison," where two members of a Burlesque sister act vow to stop the destruction of vaudeville by the coming motion picture industry.

In "How I love You and Your Sad Refrain," Nikola Tesla is sitting on a park bench feeding pigeons when he is joined by burlesque dancer Lotte Faust. Together, they discover that both art and science deal in the horrifying and fascinating.

In "God bless Lili St. Cyr," a famous burlesque dancer speaks with a court appointed psychologist after her second arrest for public indecency.

This show includes a burlesque performance by Audrey Three and may not be suitable for persons under 18.

Gracia describes "Our Fictions Will Outlive Us" as "a night of theatre about the comfort and purity of the past, the thrill of building a new future, and how little control we have over the way we will be remembered."

"Our Fictions Will Outlive Us" features: Marisela Grajeda Gonzalez, Julie Kerner, Sean Meehan, Anthony Marino, Mitch Richman, and Maia Sage.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec

brooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. In 2023 the partnered with Industry City to open the Tom Kane Theatre as their new artistic home. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism brooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. brooklynONE has had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. More information on brooklynONE can be found at:

https://www.facebook.com/bkONEproductions/

