Dialogue With Three Chords Begins Residency In Industry City

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) will present "A Brooklyn Arcanum 1," the next installment in their serialized play series at Brooklyn's Industry City. Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the performance includes two original short plays about séances and apocalyptic magic. The show starts at 8pm on Thursday, August 31st at the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. First floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office or online: Click Here

No one will be turned away who is unable to pay. "A Brooklyn Arcanum" is presented by BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE).

"Another Failed Attempt to Contact the Spirit of*' Harry Houdini" sees Houdini's widow holding one last séance to contact her husband. It's a play about love, death, and the magical powers of bondage.

"The Tall Man Meets the Scarlet Woman" finds a respected scientist and a charlatan trying to bring about a new age through apocalyptic magic. It's a play about vanity, hubris, and finding love among the ruins.

"bkONE is thrilled to have D3C in residency at our Tom Kane theatre," says Anthony Marino, co-founder of bkONE. "Their punk rock theatre aesthetic and dynamic original works only help to elevate the arts community we're building at Industry City."

Director Michael LoPorto was thankful to bkONE for their support, and excited for the unique serialized play format, which allows the audience to see the plays as stand alone works, but rewards repeat theater goers with interconnected characters and themes.

"It's just as fun for me as it is for our audience to watch Stephen create an overarching narrative," LoPorto enthuses, "the story will unfold over the months, and we all get to take the journey along with the characters."

"To be doing all of this in Industry City - a vibrant and inspiring spot right by where I grew up is amazing," says LoPorto. "I'm grateful to bkONE for inviting us to be part of this wonderful community and to join them on this adventure."

A Brooklyn Arcanum 1 features: Ally Callaghan, John Caliendo, Daniel Jameson, Anthony Marino, Victoria Meade and Tiffany Rexach.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec

BrooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. In 2023 the partnered with Industry City to open the Tom Kane Theatre as their new artistic home. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism BrooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. BrooklynONE has had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. More information on BrooklynONE can be found at:

https://www.facebook.com/bkONEproductions/