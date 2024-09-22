DRAG KING BINGO Set for Lucky 13 Saloon in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drag King Bingo will be held at Lucky 13 Saloon in Brooklyn on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 7:30 PM, hosted by Cyndi Freeman.

Come get lucky at NYC's only Drag King Bingo! Enjoy drag shows, games, shots, and a cash prize! Throughout the evening we will have three rounds of bingo with AS MANY cards as you can play with!

Each card is 5$ (cash only) and can be purchased from your handsome host, Cunning Stunt, at the start of the show or throughout the event.

The evening will start off with some fun banter and set the rules then rock right into the first round of bingo. After the first two rounds winners will receive a shot!

Between each round your handsome host- Cunning Stunt- will keep the good times rolling with high energy drag numbers.

Here's the big news: the winner of the final round of bingo gets the cash prize where the winner will receive half of “the pot”! The more cards you buy the more you can win. With free entry and as many cards as you want to play, what do you have to lose?

Come on out to Lucky 13 Saloon starting Monday, 10/7/24 to win big and get your week started off right!

ABOUT CUNNING STUNT:

Cunning Stunt is the impossibly possible man. Sometimes Marlon Brando, and sometimes Joe Exotic he is a Drag King, host, and producer here in NYC. He hosts the city's most fabulous monthly revue for Kings and Things: Throne at Club Cumming and is thrilled to start NYC's only current Drag Kingo Bingo show! He is the reigning Mister Gay United States NYC M.I. 2024 and will be representing the city in the upcoming Mister Gay United States Pageant in November of 2024. His work has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, The Washington Post, Thotessy, and Singola Italia. In the daytime he is a food and history tour guide for the city (who also runs ghost tours!) and would love to take a stroll around town discussing the history of the greatest city in the world. Cunning Stunt is a drag king, a heartthrob, and definitely the boy your mother warned you about.

Comments