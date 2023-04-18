Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CUFFED UP: BIKINI SEASON Comedy Show Announced At Brooklyn Comedy Collective

The premiere improvised comedy dating show returns as Cuffing Season meets Bikini Season.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Cuffed Up: Bikini Season comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective on April 27 at 10pm.

The premiere improvised comedy dating show returns as Cuffing Season meets Bikini Season: a time when single people look for short term partnerships to make hot temperatures even hotter.

Comic contestants in character compete against each other using short-form improv games and a couple is paired and cuffed up by the end of the show based completely on convenience and of course improv skill.

Hosted by: Heather Harrison ( HuffPo, MNN)Stand up: Dash Turner ( Rutherford Falls) Featuring: Maria Randazzo (The Problem with Jon Stewart) Xavier Pearson, Justin Catchens, Sonia Nam, Emmy Wilson, Emma Rogers, Marissa Moorhead, James Wendt, Brad Stuart, Luke Gralia, Shelby Slauer, Jesse Roth, David Steele, Sue Schmielarz, Rich Templeton, Brandon Follick, Pedro Lee, Will McDonald.



Tickets on Sale For Keelay Gipsons DEMONS. at the Bushwick Starr as Casting is Revealed Photo
Tickets on Sale For Keelay Gipson's DEMONS. at the Bushwick Starr as Casting is Revealed
The Bushwick Starr partners with JAG Productions and Oye Group to present demons., a new Afro-Surrealist play written and directed by award-winning playwright Keelay Gipson.
New Solo Show From NYC Stand Up Comic Christi Chiello To Make Its Brooklyn Debut Photo
New Solo Show From NYC Stand Up Comic Christi Chiello To Make Its Brooklyn Debut
Christi Chiello has been performing stand up in NYC for over a decade and is a staple at comedy clubs and alt venues alike. Her first one woman show, 'It's Christi, B*tch!' made its debut at Ars Nova, later moved to the iconic Joe's Pub, was featured in the NY Times and hailed a 'Must See Comedy Event' by Time Out New York.
The Dyon Collective Presents: The World Premiere Of ARI + DEE By Alex Moon At The Vino The Photo
The Dyon Collective Presents: The World Premiere Of ARI + DEE By Alex Moon At The Vino Theatre
The premiere of Ari + Dee, the latest play, by nonbinary theatre artist Alex Moon, directed and produced by Maeve Aurora Chapman, will take place this weekend at the Vino Theatre in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
The Neighbors Awarded $5k Local Arts Support Grant From Brooklyn Arts Council Photo
The Neighbors Awarded $5k Local Arts Support Grant From Brooklyn Arts Council
James Clements (he/him) and Sam Hood Adrain (he/him), the Co-Artistic Directors of What Will the Neighbors Say?, are thrilled to announce they have been awarded $5k from Brooklyn Arts Council for the development of a new project in their upcoming eighth season.

