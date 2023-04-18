CUFFED UP: BIKINI SEASON Comedy Show Announced At Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Cuffed Up: Bikini Season comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective on April 27 at 10pm.

The premiere improvised comedy dating show returns as Cuffing Season meets Bikini Season: a time when single people look for short term partnerships to make hot temperatures even hotter.

Comic contestants in character compete against each other using short-form improv games and a couple is paired and cuffed up by the end of the show based completely on convenience and of course improv skill.

Hosted by: Heather Harrison ( HuffPo, MNN)Stand up: Dash Turner ( Rutherford Falls) Featuring: Maria Randazzo (The Problem with Jon Stewart) Xavier Pearson, Justin Catchens, Sonia Nam, Emmy Wilson, Emma Rogers, Marissa Moorhead, James Wendt, Brad Stuart, Luke Gralia, Shelby Slauer, Jesse Roth, David Steele, Sue Schmielarz, Rich Templeton, Brandon Follick, Pedro Lee, Will McDonald.