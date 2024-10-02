Brooklyn Arts Exchange Announces Leadership Transition to Co-Executive Director Model

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange has announced a major leadership transition that reflects the organization’s core values of inclusion, community building, and power sharing. Beginning in October 2024, BAX will shift to a co-executive director model, with BAX directors Vanessa Adato, Lucia Scheckner, and Marlène Ramírez-Cancio stepping into shared leadership roles.



After four years as Executive Director, Kara Gilmour will step down from her position and transition to a consulting role to oversee the completion of BAX’s capital projects. Under Kara’s leadership, BAX navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerged stronger, deepening its commitment to artistic process, social justice, and community engagement.



In this new leadership structure, each co-executive director will bring their unique expertise while continuing to collaborate across all areas of BAX’s work:

Marlène Ramírez-Cancio will serve as Co-Executive Director & Artistic Director, leading the organization’s artistic vision and programming.

Vanessa Adato will become Co-Executive Director, Finance & Operations, ensuring the financial health and operational excellence of BAX.

Lucia Scheckner will assume the role of Co-Executive Director, Education, leading BAX’s youth education programs and partnerships.

This decision, made in close consultation with BAX’s Board of Directors and staff leadership team, reflects months of thoughtful dialogue and planning. BAX Board Chair Leslie Weber, along with Vice Chair Jimena Martínez, Treasurer Raine Martin, and Board Member Rebecca Cardwell, who led the succession planning committee, worked closely with the leadership team to explore models that would best align with BAX’s collaborative and inclusive ethos.



“We are confident that this shared leadership model embodies who BAX is at its core: an organization that prioritizes collaboration, mutual respect, and deep listening,” said Leslie Weber. “We believe this talented team is well-positioned to guide BAX to new heights.”



Reflecting on her tenure, Kara shared her excitement for the future: “It has been an incredible privilege to lead BAX through a time of great challenge and transformation. I couldn’t be prouder of what we have accomplished together, and I’m thrilled to see BAX in the hands of this dynamic, visionary leadership team.”



BAX remains committed to fostering creative expression, social justice, and community building through its artist residencies, youth education programs, and subsidized rehearsal spaces. As the organization embarks on this exciting new chapter, it looks forward to continuing to be a vital part of the Brooklyn arts community and beyond.

