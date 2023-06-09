Brooklyn Academy Of Music Adds Five Dynamic New Board Members

BAM's (Brooklyn Academy of Music) Board of Trustees has announced today the addition of five new board members—Jennifer Kopylov, Depelsha McGruder, Juliet Moser, Eri Nishikawa, and Marcel Przymusinski.

“I am delighted to welcome Jennifer, Depelsha, Juliet, Eri, and Marcel to BAM's board. They bring a wealth of experience and valuable insights, and I look forward to working with them. BAM is at an exciting inflection point as it progresses with a new strategic plan helmed by BAM President Gina Duncan and the leadership team. The perspectives of these new members across business, culture, and finance will be invaluable to this process,” said BAM's Board Chair, Nora Ann Wallace.

Jennifer Kopylov is a managing director in the Consumer Retail Group (CRG) and a member of the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Group in Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs. She is head of M&A for CRG and leads the CRG principal investing efforts. She serves as co-chair for the Investment Banking Council for Advancement of Racial Equity. Jennifer previously served as sector captain for the food retail and food distribution sectors. She joined Goldman Sachs as an associate in 2009, was named managing director in 2017, and partner in 2022. Prior to joining the firm, Jennifer worked at General Mills, where she held various roles in the Information Systems division. Jennifer serves on the National Board of Directors of the Posse Foundation. Jennifer earned a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science, summa cum laude, from Dillard University, where she was valedictorian. She also earned an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where she was designated a Palmer Scholar.

Depelsha McGruder is COO and Treasurer of the Ford Foundation. Prior to joining the foundation in 2020, McGruder served as COO and Interim CEO of New York Public Radio (NYPR). Before her tenure at NYPR, McGruder spent 17 years at Viacom in senior leadership positions at both MTV and BET Networks. In 2022, McGruder was selected for The Root 100, an annual list that honors the most influential African-Americans, and in 2021, she was selected for BBC 100 Women. She was a recipient of the Harvard Business School African-American Alumni Bert King Award for Service and of the Harvard Business School Club of New York's John C. Whitehead Social Enterprise Award in 2021. In 2018, she was selected as a Forward Promise Fellow by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation for her work in healing trauma for boys and young men of color. McGruder is the founder of Moms of Black Boys United and M.O.B.B. United for Social Change. In addition to BAM, McGruder serves on the boards of Oaktree Capital, GoFundMe, Howard University, Harvard Business School Club of New York, Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation and The Billie Holiday Theatre. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, The Links, Inc. and Jack & Jill of America. She earned a bachelor's degree from Howard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School

Juliet Moser is a self-described “literary and theatrical enthusiast” and experienced strategy and operations professional. Moser spent a decade in tech and innovation environments, including five years at Google and two years at Spotify as Chief of Staff for the head of the Americas advertising sales organization. Since leaving Spotify in 2018, she has dedicated her time to philanthropic and performing arts commitments as the Executive Director of the Darnell-Moser Charitable Fund. She is an active donor to over a dozen theatrical and performing arts nonprofits and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Musical Theatre Factory and Playwrights Horizons. Moser is a cum laude graduate of The George Washington University. She also holds an MBA from Esade and a professional certificate of Marketing from UC Berkeley.

Eri Nishikawa is a philanthropist and trained lawyer. She is currently a member of AllinBklyn, a women's philanthropic initiative that grants funds to Brooklyn-serving nonprofits. From 2019-2021 Nishikawa spearheaded the first Girls' Affinity Group at Speyer Legacy School and established a forum for parents of girls that served as a community hub. From 2013-2017 she helped co-found and operated a pre-school cooperative, the Iroha Pre-K Coop, among 25 Japanese families for two- to four-year-olds centered around Japanese language and culture. Her legal career began in 2002 after earning her law degree from University of Michigan Law School before taking positions at Latham & Watkins and O'Melveny & Myers where she represented private equity investors and companies for mergers and acquisitions in the Silicon Valley and New York. Nishikawa is a magna cum laude graduate of Duke University.

Marcel Przymusinski recently retired as co-head of the Macro team at D. E. Shaw & Co., an investment and technology firm based in New York, which he joined in 2007. Marcel became a member of BAM's Young Producers Leadership Committee in 2014, and co-chaired the group for several years. He is also a trustee of BAM's Endowment Trust and chair of the board of TRIBE, a multidisciplinary arts collective. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University.

