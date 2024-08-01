BLACKLIST: AN ART GALLERY EXPERIENCE Comes to brooklynONE This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



brooklynONE productions has announced its latest group art event, “BLACKLIGHT: An Art Gallery Experience,” set to take place on Saturday, August 10, 2024. This immersive art exhibition will showcase original works by over 20 talented NYC artists, all activated by blacklights to create a unique visual spectacle.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Daytime Viewing: 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM (all ages, suggested donation: $5 at the door)

Evening Party: Begins at 8:00 PM (21+, ticketed $20 at the door)

Location: BrooklynONE’s Tom Kane Theatre

51 35th St., Building 5 (“Innovation Alley”)

Store 17, Industry City

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Participating Artists: Alfred Accettura, Nick Accettura, David Askew, Kathryn Bailey, Jason Cadic, Donny David, Zena Gurbo, Eric Hamilton, Miguel Heredia, Anastasia Koshik, Aynsley Leonardis, Tommy Lombardozzi, Teeny Maldonado, Anthony Marino, Joseph Milazzo, Jason Mitchell, Letizia Principato, Adam Suerte, Angela Torresi, Raquel Tusañeza, and Ray Wang.

The gallery will open to the public from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, offering an extraordinary family friendly opportunity to view the artworks in a transformed space under blacklight. Visitors are encouraged to make a suggested donation of $5 at the door, with additional donations welcome.

As the sun sets, the gallery will transition into an exclusive ticketed event aimed at a mature audience. The evening promises a vibrant atmosphere with a live DJ, go-go dancers, a splatter room for guests to create their own blacklight t-shirts, body painting, and plenty of drinks and dancing. The nighttime festivities will provide an unforgettable experience for attendees ready to party into the night.

"BLACKLIGHT: An Art Gallery Experience '' marks an exciting evolution in brooklynONE’s programming curated by bkONE Art Exhibition Coordinators Alfred Accetura & Tommy Lombarozzi. Artistic Director Anthony Marino shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We're pushing the boundaries of traditional art exhibitions by creating an interactive and immersive environment. This event will be a feast for the senses and a celebration of the incredible talent within our community.

Tickets for the evening event are available now at www.bkONE.org. The party is strictly 21+, ensuring a sophisticated and lively night for all attendees.

